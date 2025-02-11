Sis Hlama's braai stand in Marabastad, Pretoria, won many hearts after her pictures made their way online

The photos were shared on Facebook by a content page that promotes township hustlers, attracting many positive comments

Social media users loved the post, with many vouching for her food's taste, while others promised to visit her stall

A lady selling meat around a shopping centre in Pretoria received many compliments for serving nice food. Image: The Hustler's Inspirational Story

A hard-working street food vendor, Sisi Hlama made waves not only in Marabastad for her incredible braai and much-praised food but also online, where visitors to her stand have shared their admiration, leaving many eager to support her.

Her dedication caught the attention of a Facebook page, The Hustler's Inspirational Story, which highlights kasi entrepreneurs doing amazing things.

The woman's hustle is on full display

The post shows two striking photos of Sis Hlama in action; one showcases her expertly grilling meat with a neat setup. Another displays a braai stand loaded with perfectly grilled meat. The post praises her expertise, sharing that she truly knows her craft.

Mzansi shows the hustler support

Social media users flooded the post with love, applauding her hard work and promising to support her business. Many who had tasted her food agreed it was delicious, while others expressed an interest to try it soon. A few advised her to wear a headcover while working with food; overall, the response was overwhelmingly positive.

A woman inspired many social media users after a post showing her hard work made its way online. Image: The Hustler's Inspirational Story

User @Sarah Masingoane said:

"We see the business is booming 💥the food is appetizing hygiene guys she needs to cover her hair."

User @Mathapelo Thaps shared:

"I salute this lady shame we came to her last year I was so impressed by her service the food was wow reminded me of my late grandmother even too take away👌."

User @KatlegoSinnah Railu added:

"I salute this woman her food was very good 👍."

User @IndlovukaziiKaManonga said:

"Can't miss her meals when I'm at Patela. 😩❤️. Great cook la mama."

User @Benny Mothle commented:

"Good food and good service. Very welcoming. She doesn't drop the ball. Businesswoman excellence."

User @Mors Munyai said:

"Women like these make the world go round, keep up the good work my sister."

