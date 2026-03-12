Buhle Samuels has once again commanded the internet with her stunning figure

The actress and influencer shared several steamy photos flaunting her snatched body on a boat while on vacation

Her bathing suit photos served as another look inside Samuels' luxurious getaway, and followers are enjoying the vacation content

South African actress Buhle Samuels knows how to get people talking, and once again, her stunning figure is the main topic of discussion.

The former Muvhango actress, best known for her role as Matshidiso on the now-defunct soap opera, shared a glimpse into her luxurious vacation, giving followers another swimsuit tease.

On 11 March 2026, Samuels posed on a boat, clad in a white Louis Vuitton two-piece bathing suit, showing off her curves and snatched figure.

The photo dump is part of the actress's vacation content featuring scenic views and plenty of skin.

While it's unclear where the actress went off to, one of her photos featured the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, while another one showed her in a desert, wearing a chic, lightweight cover-up that served as the perfect accessory for the arid backdrop.

The sheer ensemble added a touch of elegance to her desert look, proving that whether Buhle is lounging on a luxury boat or exploring sandy dunes, she knows exactly how to coordinate her wardrobe for maximum impact and Instagram likes.

Her post garnered thousands of likes from fans and celebrity followers, who filled the comment section with fire emojis and admired the actress's glamorous vacation content.

See Buhle Samuels' pictures below.

Mzansi raves over Buhle Samuels' stunning snaps

Fans and peers can't get enough of Buhle Samuels' vacation content, taking to the comment section to rave over the actress's new snaps. Read some of their comments below.

the_goldenrose said:

"Can you imagine?"

mills_esinam gushed over Buhle Samuels:

"Too clean and too beautiful."

angela.at_last said:

"Unproblematic queen."

iamthembatshoba was curious:

"What do you do? Your cash is long."

Meanwhile, others were more concerned about Buhle's apparent trip to Dubai, considering the volatile security situation in the Middle East and the recent travel advisories issued by DIRCO.

Others hoped that her pictures were not recent, considering that many South African travellers have found themselves stranded. The recent war in the Middle East has closed the skies over the UAE and Qatar, leaving thousands of travellers stuck in major airports like Dubai and Doha.

Recently, comedian Dalin Oliver was stuck in Dubai and documented himself in several vlogs, sharing updates on the unexpected predicament.

Mzansi weighs in on Eva Modika's posts

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Eva Modika's social media posts.

Days earlier, the socialite had pleaded for assistance from the South African government, claiming she had been stranded due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

However, followers argued that the content creator's online behaviour and luxurious living did not match the apparent desperation of being stranded in a crisis zone.

