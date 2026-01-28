The talented former Muvhango actress Buhle Samuels recently flaunted her banging body while enjoying the sea breeze in Cape Town

Samuels left little to the imagination, as she wore a black swimsuit, which sat on her curves perfectly

Mzansi could not hold back on the compliments, so they gave rave reviews on Buhle Samuels' latest post

Buhle Samuels showed off her banging body while wearing a black swimsuit at the beach. Image: Buhlesamuels

South African actress and content creator, Buhle Samuels, recently showed off her stunning figure while out and about in Cape Town.

Mzansi could not stop gushing over Samuels' gorgeous photos she shared on Instagram.

Buhle Samuels causes stir with body

Taking to Instagram, Buhle Samuels blessed the timeline with photos of herself strutting her goods at the beach. The former Muvhango actress has been having a blast in the Mother City.

In the pictures, Samuels wore a black string swimsuit, which showed off a lot of her skin. She captioned the photos, "Celestial."

Some social media users commented under Musa Khawula's post with questions about her lifestyle. Some people applauded Samuels for not going under the knife, a trend many of the female celebrities have established.

@MadumiMutshidzi said:

"But I'm not paying 250K, never."

@justtnancy_ stated:

"I wonder what happened to the Range Rover."

@_Awongwa responded:

"I’m glad she is not ruining her body by doing surgeries; you can tell."

@Thuthukile29 stated:

"She’s not letting peer pressure mislead her into going under the knife. Beautiful, natural body."

@BhekuyiseM3151 gushed:

"God's greatest creation, there was no rush in crafting her. Buhle Samuels is really amazing. Her body is."

@GregG43212

"Looking confident and radiant! Buhle Samuels is definitely owning her look."

@LetsoaloRant stated:

"South African ladies are beautiful."

@RealMadamCoco stated:

"A hot lady and her body is bodying."

@Sharyberry_M said:

"Oh what a beautiful hun. What a gorgeous body. The original baddie."

While some admired her body, people brought up her past scandals. In April 2025, Buhle made an appearance in court on fraud and forgery charges.

While there, Samuels appeared at the Alexandra Magistrates Court, and it was revealed that Samuels allegedly falsified documents and forged signatures to register the luxury Porsche SUV she purchased in August 2024 under her name. The while was seized, pending an investigation. She made another court appearance in May 2025.

Buhle Samuels shows off mansion

In a previous report from Briefly News, Buhle Samuels posted a video showing off her stunning mansion in Johannesburg.

In the viral video, the actress mentioned which part of her home is her favourite, and her stunning views were the focal point. For Buhle, the countertops are "absolutely classic and beautiful." In her post, she captioned it, "Bill Gates needs to get ready, I own my own island after all," she joked.

Speaking in the videom Buhle said that the scullery is her second favourite place, as it has an amazing view. "I mean, look at this view. Washing dishes while looking at the beautiful Johannesburg sunset. What a dream."

