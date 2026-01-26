South African musicians Zonke and Elaine were spotted together at a recent event, and they looked like they were in a deep conversation

The video was posted by Elaine on her official Instagram page, and she expressed fondness for Zonke

Social media users and fans were left crossing fingers that the ladies were discussing new music together

When the OG links up with the new kids on the block, the internet is bound to get ignited.

Just recently, Zonke was spotted conversing with You're The One hitmaker, Elaine, seemingly discussing something rather important.

Zonke links up with Elaine

X user @ReaScorpionBae posted a video of the two ladies deep in conversation. The clip was first shared by Elaine on Instagram stories, where she expressed her love for Zonke.

In the clip titled "Elaine links up with Zonke," the ladies wore matching clothing, seemingly sticking to a theme.

Both ladies have forged a career path that has garnered them high acclaim, praises and a large fanbase. Below are some of the reactions from eager fans:

@I_am_Bucie said:

"Zonke is so beautiful, OMG."

@Tafadzwawarren1 eagerly stated:

"OMG, I wonder what they are cooking. It would be nice if they gave us one song nyana.'

@Lwazi_Sola shared:

"Zonke is the grootman for the ladies in this country."

@4ctresses asked:

"Did Zonke just age backwards? She looks hot."

@BaandzMakeHer stated:

"Nah, Elaine is about to go on a generational run."

@Veggienald_ shared:

"Zonke is forever beautiful. Ngimuthandani."

@_scorpiohead laughed:

"Saying thank you with such a straight face, this woman is so stunningly intimidating."

@Dumz_Khumalo joked:

"I’d talk about feelings all night."

@Gorthan_Sir asked:

"Xhosa women are ELITE!!! Because Zonke wha do you mean sisi? She has been hot all my life. There is no one like her.

What Zonke and Elaine have been up to

In late 2025, Zonke was on everyone's feed following the anniversary of her album, Work of Heart.

On Instagram, Africa certified paid homage to the album:

"In 2015, Zonke gave us Work of Heart - a timeless album— blending soul, R&B & jazz into a masterpiece that still resonates across generations. With gems like Reach It, Great Storm & S.O.S (Release Me), Work of Heart remains a defining chapter in South African music.

"Now, a decade later, we celebrate this milestone during Heritage Month — honouring not just an album, but a legacy. Share your favourite memories & songs from the album #WorkOfHeart10."

Just recently, Elaine stole hearts when she performed Vele Uyena (Risk It All) in Cape Town. She is featured on the Skyla Tylaa song where she sings alongside JAZZWRLD, Thukuthela, and Solaariss.

Many fans were pleased to see Elaine finding her feet in the music scene again. Like @Queen_Molebatsi who hyped her:

"Whoever held Elaine’s hand and said Do away with the American dream ATE DOWN! This is fire. She is quick to adapt as well, which will work wonders for her career."

Elaine's Spotify success

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African talented singer Elaine recently reached another huge career milestone. An online user revealed that the You're The One hitmaker had surpassed a million monthly listeners on Spotify for the first time in her career.

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to this milestone.

