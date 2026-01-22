South African musician Kwesta had social media buzzing this week when his wife revealed the secret to their happy marriage

The businesswoman recently discussed her marriage to the rapper on her social media account

Fans of the rapper and the media personality commented on their union online this week

Multi-award-winning rapper Kwesta, real name Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi, topped social media trends this week when his wife, Yolanda Vilakazi, opened up about their marriage.

The media personalities, who previously served a couple of goals, have been together for over 15 years.

The Vilakazis, who have two children together, recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

Social media user @_T_touch shared Yolanda's Instagram Story on his X account on Wednesday, 21 January 2026.

"Kwesta and his wife are truly blessed in their marriage," he captioned the post.

A fan asked the rapper's wife on Instagram what the secret to a happy marriage.

Mrs Vilakazi responded: "Marriage is tough. Like really tough, but so, so worth it. Every day you choose each other. Every day."

South Africans' comments on Yolanda's post

@Somlimokazi replied:

"Watching couples like them reminds you that strong marriages are built on teamwork, trust, and genuine support for each other."

@MMM_leparagadi responded:

"I love their union. May God continue blessing it."

@BuhleTheFirst wrote:

"They're right... You really do choose each other every day."

@mphokeo said:

"Until he pulls a Michael Brits on you, and it becomes the last straw."

@Lira36911219 responded:

"Yes, and forgiving cheating here and there."

@zwidenyapT wrote:

"Nothing but the truth. You keep on choosing each other, no matter what."

@Sifisov1 reacted:

"Kwesta has really won on this one."

@mfiso_lee said:

"The fact that she didn't actually answer this question."

@Thestewmaker20 wrote:

"The day you become selfish is the end of your marriage."

@Venda_da_great reacted:

"Hmmm, I love it for the T."

@PEAKYYYBOYYY said:

"Matching with the right personas' energy is a blessing, a gift, or luck."

@KkMkhathin60828 commented:

"Baby girl forgave that cheating man and continued to chop money in silence."

@MasieTiro responded:

"I always saw Kwesta as lenyora, (a real man) not the one to settle."

@vigilanceblues wrote:

"God blessed my brother with a beautiful wife."

@ReaScorpionBae replied:

"They are really blessed, no lie."

@meleni_xiluva reacted:

"This is beautiful, people no longer going tolerate."

@Sharyberry_M said:

"By tough, they mean by cheating. Didn’t this Migga cheat a few years ago? Oh please."

@LadyMpopi wrote:

"People are talking of tough marriage, and you are calling it a true blessing."

@philani_donald reacted:

"She is neither the first nor the last, so anyone who tries to make fun of her for staying after Kwesta allegedly cheated on her will always kill me."

