South African rapper Kwesta and his wife Yolanda Vilakazi marked over 10 years together, building a relationship often held up as inspirational

Their public displays of affection on social media prompted a range of reactions (some celebratory, others sceptical) reflecting broader cultural debates about fame and love

Online commentary on X mirrored shifting norms in South Africa around celebrity marriages, traditional values and the dynamics of long-term commitment

Kwesta and Yolanda Vilakazi's long-lasting marriage sparked a conversation online. Image: @yonessalvv. Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

South African hip-hop star Kwesta and his wife Yolanda Vilakazi have quietly carved out a relationship milestone that stands out amid the fleeting alliances typical of celebrity culture.

The couple has been together for more than a decade with recent coverage marking 15 years of relationship and five years of marriage.

The couple often make headlines and trend online about the longevity of their relationship, with most of the buzz being positive.

A recent post on X, though itself neutral about the union, drew a lot of mixed reactions from fans – much of it scathing criticism. See the post below:

Social media users throw in their opinions

A user, @TMalatadian, commented with an allegation that the marriage was transactional, even though the couple has not claimed this. He commented:

"Transactional marriage or relationship, and same age, has never worked. This is not marriage, it is all about fame and her stability."

Another user, @BayanhAmour, echoed the sentiment stating:

"This won't work. Same age [relationship] is impossible to work out."

Another user, @LevyOuut, made a general statement that seemingly commented on the couple's union, even though no such claims have been made by Kwesta or his wife. He commented:

"You become this happy when you let your man cheat in peace."

@molepo_vincent seemingly blamed Vilakazi for what he reckons is Kwesta's declined career. He wrote:

"She is the reason he fell off by the way."

Some users in the comments section admired the couple, blending positivity into the flood of negativity.

@CoxTheTycoon said, simply:

"No drama. Peaceful."

@Tidoo_Wax commented:

"Beautiful."

@donmelaminaire commended the hip-hop star saying:

"Bro has won in life."

Kwesta's rise to prominence

Kwesta has long been celebrated as one of South Africa’s most respected rappers. Rising to prominence in the late 2000s, he gained mainstream recognition with his chart-topping hits such as Ngud’, Spirit, and Nomayini.

His 2016 album DaKAR II became one of the country’s best-selling hip-hop albums, earning him multiple South African Music Awards (SAMAs) and cementing his place in local music history.

Known for his deep, gritty voice and storytelling lyrics that reflect township life and ambition, Kwesta has built a legacy that goes beyond fame. He’s become a symbol of authenticity and longevity in South African hip-hop.

Over the years, Kwesta has collaborated with industry heavyweights such as Cassper Nyovest, Wale, and Rick Ross.

Kwesta's DaKAR II became one of the country’s best-selling hip-hop albums. Image @kwestadakar. Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

No signs of slowing down

An industry heavyweight himself, Kwesta is not showing any signs of slowing down in his craft. Briefly News reported previously that the South African hip-hop star was among local stars who performed at an American rapper's concert.

Source: Briefly News