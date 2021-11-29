Kwesta and his bae Yolanda Vilakazi took to social media recently to celebrate 11 years of their relationship

According to the stunning Yolanda's post, she and her rapper boo started dating on 25 November, 2010

The celeb couple's followers took to Yolanda's comment section on Instagram to with them a happy anniversary

Kwesta and his wifey Yolanda Vilakazi recently celebrated 11 years of their relationship. The rapper's bae took to social media a few days ago to share that they started dating on 25 November, 2021.

Kwesta and Yolanda Vilakazi celebrated 11 years of their relationship recently. Image: @yonessalvv

Source: Instagram

The young celeb couple tied the knot two years ago and have two bundles of joy, Khai and Kenya. Yolanda took to Instagram and shared loved-up snaps of herself with hubby cruising in a boat. Along with a red heart emoji, she captioned her post:

"25.11.21 = 11 years."

TshisaLIVE reports that Kwesta said they are not couple goals but just an ordinary couple. He said:

"We are not goals. Like everyone, we take small strides each day to try and reach those together. There has been joy, pain, love, gratitude, disappointment, love, gains, losses, love."

Yolanda's followers took to her comment section on the photo-sharing app to share their thoughts on her post. Check out some of the comments below:

tshepivundla said:

"Happy anniversary, guys."

tumilinx wrote:

"Happy anniversary y'all."

thequeennosie commented:

"On my birthday, happy anniversary."

khanya_greens said:

"Happy anniversary couple goals."

anele.zethu wrote:

"My couple, happy anniversary. I love you so much."

matshidiso_qeqe said:

"To many more seasons."

gabisileyokwe added:

"Cheers to 11 years, niyababa my people."

Shelton Forbez and Bianca Koyabe celebrate 10 years of love

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that TV presenter Shelton Forbez and his bae Bianca Koyabe have been together for a whopping ten years. The model took to social media recently to celebrate the decade of love with the stunner.

Shelton was only 20 years old when they fell in love. He is now 30 years of age. Taking to Instagram, Shelton shared baed-up snaps of himself with Bianca.

He said they've had their fair share of troubles but he's happy they are still a solid item. TimesLIVE reported that he added:

"Happy Anniversary to My Don Bebe! Thank you for teaching me unconditional love."

