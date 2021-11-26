Media personality Shelton Forbez and his stunning bae Bianca Koyabe celebrated a decade of love on social media recently

The 30-year-old TV presenter shared that he was only 20 years of age when he met his gorgeous model girlfriend

The star thanked his bae for teaching him how to love unconditionally in the 10 years they've been together

TV presenter Shelton Forbez and his bae Bianca Koyabe have been together for a whopping 10 years. The male model took to social media recently to celebrate the decade of love with the stunning model.

Shelton Forbez and Bianca Koyabe celebrated 10 years of love recently. Image: @sheltonforbez, @biancakoyabe

Source: Instagram

Shelton was only 20 years old when they fell in love. He is now 30 years of age. Taking to Instagram, Shelton shared baed-up snaps of himself with Bianca.

He said they've had their fair share of troubles but he's happy they are still a solid item. TimesLIVE reported that he added:

"Happy Anniversary To my Don Bebe! Thank you for teaching me unconditional love."

The star's followers and his friends took to his comment section to congratulate them. Check out some of their comments below:

Denise Zimba said:

"Your girls is beautiful SHUUUUU. CHOCOLATE GOODNESS."

naledi_dube wrote:

"Happy anniversary guys. You’re both loved."

zinzi_jim commented:

"Beautiful. Happy Anniversary guys."

starquality_management wrote:

"Happy anniversary guuuuuuuuuuys."

theerealsphe_ said:

"Wow 10 years. Real Love. Happy anniversary."

zuko_piercer added:

"Happy Anniversary Guys and congratulations."

Source: Briefly.co.za