South African top rappers Kwesta, A-Reece and 25K performed together at the Travis Scott pre-party, exclusively hosted by Castle Lite

The video of the stars coming together on stage went viral on social media after it was posted

Brand Director at Castle Lite, Colleen Duvenage, shared with Briefly News the story behind hosting the Castle Lite Unlocks Experience for their guests at Travis Scott's concert

Hip Hop stars Kwesta, 25K and A-Reece light up the stage at Castle Lite experience pre-party. Image: thereal_25k/kwestadakar/theboydoingthings

Source: Instagram

Sana, it seems like the Maximus Circus Tour was the best music event to ever take place in Johannesburg this year, as many fans and exclusive guests got to experience the pre-party hosted by Castle Lite just before Travis Scott got on stage.

On Saturday, 11 October 2025, the FNB Stadium and the Goldrush Dome were painted blue and white as Castle Unlocks Experience pulled through with a stellar lineup for both the pre-party and after-party.

Top hip hop stars Kwesta, A-Reece and 25K headlined the pre-party, which left many guests buzzing for more as they awaited the American rapper's performance later that night.

An online user @TheAudioLabSA posted a clip of the three rappers performing together on stage, which quickly went viral on social media.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to their performance

Shortly after the video went viral, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@OreeditseMawela said:

"Love 25K to bits, but I feel like this feature needed Thato Saul Dawg, that's your match for the 3 of you. 25K is a trapper, not a rapper."

@Jabuuu9 wrote:

"I know 25 and Reece got everyone high before the show😭😭😭 I just can’t prove it."

@MELORSA3 commented:

"Big dawgs pulling up in style."

@sibumabena responded:

"Bhuti @KwestaDaKAR…You really are SA Hip Hop’s Grootman."

The story behind Maximus Circus' Castle Lite Unlock experience

Though everything was hosted at the FNB Stadium, including Travis Scott's concert, the Castle Lite Unlock Experience started off at the Gautrain station, where guests got entertained by Zakes Bantwini on the train en route to the concert in Soweto.

Anele Zondo hosted the Castle Lite Unlock Experience at the Goldrush Dome. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Brand Director at Castle Lite, Colleen Duvenage, shared with Briefly News what their main purpose was for hosting this exclusive experience for their exclusive guests and winners on Saturday, 11 October 2025.

Duvenage also shared with the publication that the experience was a refreshing blueprint for experiential storytelling where music, culture, and city were bound.

"From surprise performances on the Gautrain, immersive activations at every turn, and high-energy performances made every touchpoint memorable for our fans. We aimed for them to experience the journey, culture, and energy that Castle Lite Unlocks has always represented brought," Duvenage said.

Priddy Ugly was spotted at the Castle Lite Unlock Experience. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

A-Reece denied beefing with Nasty C

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper A-Reece has addressed speculations surrounding his supposed beef with fellow rapper Nasty C.

The chart-toppers have been throwing shots at one another for some time now, and fans have deduced that they are beefing.

