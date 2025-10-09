Rapper A-Reece appreciated fellow rap star Kwesta over his invite to the Gold Rush Dome, where US rapper will be having his Circus Maximus show

The star-studded lineup, which was curated by the Dlala Vilakazi hitmaker in partnership with Castle Lite, will take place in October

The Meanwhile In Honeydew hitmaker will be sharing the stage with other hip-hop stars in the country

South African rapper A-Reece tipped his hat to fellow rapper Kwesta for including him in the exciting hip hop show this Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, the Meanwhile In Honeydew hitmaker gave a massive shout-out to Kwesta for organising what he called 'an exceptionally curated list' of some of the hottest rap acts in Mzansi.

This is for The Castle Lite Unlocks Experience live at the Goldrush Dome. It is a buildup to Travis Scott's Circus Maximus show, and Reece is ecstatic to be part of the lineup.

A-Reece thanks Kwesta

Taking to Instagram, A-Reece hailed the Dlala Vilakazi hitmaker as a real one for this massive co-sign. He was also mostly excited about being given the opportunity to perform alongside Touch Line and 25K.

"Firstly, I’d like to thank my brother, @kwestadakar, for including me on his exceptionally curated set list, taking place at the Gold Rush Dome on Saturday, October 11th. You’re a real one for this big dawg! & secondly, thank you @castlelitesa (#castleliteunlocks) for the opportunity. I’ll also be sharing the stage with my brothers @thereal_25k + @touchline_truth,” Reece wrote.

Fans erupted with excitement over Reece's post, saying they cannot wait for the show.

Kwesta also took to his Instagram page, explaining that this will be a one-night-only experience, which is a build-up to Travis Scott's epic show.

"Curated something special with the boys @thereal_25k @touchline_truth and @theboydoingthings for The Castle Lite Unlocks Experience live at the Goldrush Dome on 11 October 2025. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime showcase. The Ultimate Journey to Travis Scott."

Are A-Reece and Emtee beefing?

Before this, A-Reece was at loggerheads with rapper Emtee. On Monday, 6 October, the timeline was heated up following an exchange between rappers A-Reece and Emtee.

This started when the Slimes slammed Emtee for not promoting the rapper's latest project, Business As Usual.

Emtee went on Instagram live and addressed this, asking who posts his projects and supports his music.

"I always have to 'help' somebody till they turn on me," Emtee said.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Reece responded by saying he will also not be supporting other rappers' music.

“I ain’t posting nobody’s stuff no more. The GOAT says this is a competitive sport. Man, @emteethehustla, is that why you didn’t come to my birthday celebration? You're foul for that twin.”

A-Reece denied beefing with Nasty C

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper A-Reece has addressed speculations surrounding his supposed beef with fellow rapper Nasty C.

The chart-toppers have been throwing shots at one another for some time now, and fans have deduced that they are beefing.

