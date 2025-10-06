Rappers Emtee and A-Reece engaged in a heated back-and-forth and forth on Instagram and X (Twitter)

This all started when Emtee responded to the Slimes over their concerns about his lack of support for Reece's latest release

The rapper went on a series of tweets responding to A-Reece and mentioned other rappers, too

Rappers Emtee and A-Reece were at loggerheads on X. Image: Emteerecords, Theboydoingthings

Source: Instagram

On Monday, 6 October, hip hop fans were glued to their smartphones during a heated exchange between rappers A-Reece and Emtee. This came after A-Reece's fans dragged the Manando hitmaker for not promoting the rapper's latest project, Business As Usual.

Taking to Instagram live, Emtee hit back and said nobody promotes his music when he drops.

“The slimes are mad at me for not posting A-Reece's album. Who posts mine? This is a competitive sport.”

He further made comments about one-sided support in the industry, calling out other artists like A-Reece who do not support his music, but expect that from him. In a series of tweets, the rapper ranted about people who do not support him.l

"I always have to 'help' somebody till they turn on me," Emtee said.

For A-Reece, he was hurt when Emtee did not attend his birthday party, calling him foul: “I ain’t posting nobody’s stuff no more. The GOAT says this is a competitive sport. Man, @emteethehustla, is that why you didn’t come to my birthday celebration? You're foul for that twin.”

In addition to that, Reece asked him to speak on the phone to resolve their issues before they escalate, arguing that they are not beefing.

"Or you just gonna be mad over some stuff we could squash in a two-minute conversation," he replied.

In another post, he said they are not beefing.

Below are screenshots of all the X posts made by Emtee, posted by @RealSihleIV:

Below are some of the reactions online from both the rapper's fanbases:

@itsmytimecurtis shared:

"Emtee dropped an album that A-Reece doesn’t post. A-Reece drops an album, Emtee doesn’t post it. Like, how’s big hustle the problem? Keep the same energy."

@Section_012 replied:

"I think Emtee wants the smoke, and it’s petty."

@Aftermath_04 said:

"Emtee wants drama. If he did want to do all of this, you wouldn’t have to ask him to pick up the phone twice.:

@Thameer_njoms defended Emtee:

"Lol, but Reece started all of this when he said, 'That is why you didn't come to my party."

@TheLivelySon joked:

"Can somebody give Emtee his weed back?😭He was much calm then."

@Sgee71673 warned:

"Mkhuzeni lo Emtee 👀 he's messing with the wrong guy. Slimes will end his Music Career badly futhi."

@PapieJacobson argued:

"If it wasn't that deep recce also shouldn't have made that comment. Emtee gave him his 1st hit, what more does he want from him?"

@JustLara26 said:

"Bro will eventually have to show us his hustles. We have been hearing about him being big hustle, but we don’t see anything."

@overratedwinter asked:

"Didn’t A-Reece’s career start because of an Emtee feature? The slimes will cry rivers, but Emtee changed that boy’s life."

