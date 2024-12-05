Rapper Emtee and J Molley are at it again, and this time, their feud seems to be getting worse

J Molley seemingly sent him a scathing death threat and mentioned his three children as well as his mother

Mzansi is picking sides, with some fans even DMing J Molley on Instagram, asking him to leave Emtee alone

Former collaborators Emtee and J Molley are at it again. This time, their feud is getting messier, and fans are getting concerned. The Avery album maker took to social media to share a screenshot of a scathing message he received from J Molley, and he seemingly made some serious death threats.

Emtee and J Molley back at again

Manando rapper Emtee took to X to share a screenshot of J Molley's message via iMessage. In the message laced with profanity, Molley swore at his three children, his mother and his deceased friends.

He also dared him to set foot in Cape Town, saying he had nothing to lose. "You not with the mafia. I'll throw everything away in a second. I don't have kids."

Responding to the message, Emtee said, "Tell him to stop sending weak death threats, too. This weak gangster wannabe white boy is obsessed yoh. Ain’t my fault you trash and gangnem finessed you out your pocket. Don’t make it my problem. A fight? I will murder him," he boldly stated.

Emtee claps back at J Molley

Interacting with his fans over the drama, Emtee poked fun at Molley's alleged suicide attempt.

"That gangster wannabe trash piece of junkie who staged a suicidal attempt for attention," an angry Emtee posted.

Laughing at his direct message, Emtee wrote, “You a dead man” 🤣 what are you going to do? Shoot me over the phone?"

In a series of tweets, Emtee reacted to his spicy messages, cautioning him against mentioning his children in their beef.

"Mention my kids. Go ahead. God forgives I don’t On Fonem. Tweaking. I have the phone call records, texts, threats and everything," Emtee shared.

When a fan asked what their problem was, Emtee said, "I saved his life." He further said, "I gave him hits; he chose to release the music."

