South African rapper Emtee recently spent a day with his sons in the studio

The gossip and news page MDNews posted a picture of Emtee and his boys posing inside the studio on their Twitter (X) page

Many social media users shared their mixed reactions about the star spending time with his boys in studio

Rapper Emtee had a great time with his sons in studio. Image: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

The South African rapper Emtee earlier on showed fans his fatherhood side of him on social media.

Emtee spends a day with his sons

The Roll Up hitmaker has made headlines once again after he accused his former friend and rapper Flash Ikumkani of owing him money.

Recently, the star who responded to the latest allegations by Nota Baloyi and J Molley that he's a drug abuser spent a wholesome day with his boys in the studio. A picture of them posing was shared by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

They captioned the photo:

"Emtee and his boys."

See the picture below:

Netizens have mixed reactions to Emtee's picture

Shortly after the picture of the rapper and his sons was shared on social media, many netizens had mixed reactions about it. See some of the comments below:

@Liihlendimande commented:

"Wait, babhema bonke yini? They all look high."

@juicystory_xciv responded:

"He's a father at the end of the day."

@djstago said:

"Child welfare must rescue these boys."

@Abraham_Hamabra wrote:

"This one got high from the smell of izidakamizwa from his father's jersey."

@KLouw15 replied:

"Man must straighten and sober up...He is a father."

@Nthabi8827 mentioned:

"Those boys don't seem very happy hey. The things we put our kids through as parents."

@NtokozoNNK shared:

"Imagine having a forever high dad."

@NonhleNgco71126 tweeted:

"Eish they look so sad. I love him though."

Emtee and J Molley are in studio

In a previous report from Briefly News, it seems as though hip-hop stars Emtee and J Molley are cooking something in the studio. The two have shared that they are working on new music together and have even posted pictures and videos of them in the studio.

The two hitmakers shared a snippet of what they have in store for fans. Hip hop music lovers have reacted to the videos, with some expressing excitement and confidence in Emtee that the songs will be bangers.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News