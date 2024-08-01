Reality TV star Sbahle Mpisane had many of her fans and followers worried about her

This was after the media personality shared a video of herself breaking a glass and trying to glue it back together again

Many netizens on social media were concerned about her, and others thought it was one of those attention-seeking content-creation

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Sbahle Mpisane's recent video raised many eyebrows. Image: @sbahle_mpisane

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Sbahle Mpisane shook many netizens on social media with her recent video.

Sbahle Mpisane had fans worried with her recent clip

On 9 August 2018, fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane's life changed forever as she was involved in a tragic car accident, and she recently made headlines online.

The star shared a video of herself breaking a glass and trying to glue back the broken pieces on her Instagram page. This was after a clip of her twerking at a nightclub circulated on the social media streets.

She captioned the recent video:

"A reusable broken glass."

Watch the video below:

The news and gossip page MDNews also posted the clip on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Sbahle Mpisane broke a glass and then tried to put it back together with glue."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Sbahle's video

Many netizens on social media were concerned about her, and others thought it was one of those attention-seeking content-creation. See some of the comments below:

@mabasotf said:

"I'm struggling to know who is more bored between you and her."

@Moshe_Meso wrote:

"Why doesn't she try to put her leg back with super glue."

@TwaRSA26 commented:

"Loneliness will make you do stupid things."

@Nkosi_Shebi commented:

"Such a spoiled brat."

@Mgqilazi10 mentioned:

"Guys it's really lonely at the top, honestly. I don't know why someone would do this."

@Sifisov1 tweeted:

"I hope she's okay."

Sbahle Mpisane parties with Nadia Nakai

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a video of Sbahle Mpisane and Nadia Nakai dancing together at a nightclub.

The ladies enjoyed their time at a Konka all-white party and shared videos of themselves vibing together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News