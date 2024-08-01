Sbahle Mpisane Worries Netizens With Her New Video Online: “I Hope She’s Okay”
- Reality TV star Sbahle Mpisane had many of her fans and followers worried about her
- This was after the media personality shared a video of herself breaking a glass and trying to glue it back together again
- Many netizens on social media were concerned about her, and others thought it was one of those attention-seeking content-creation
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
South African media personality Sbahle Mpisane shook many netizens on social media with her recent video.
Sbahle Mpisane had fans worried with her recent clip
On 9 August 2018, fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane's life changed forever as she was involved in a tragic car accident, and she recently made headlines online.
The star shared a video of herself breaking a glass and trying to glue back the broken pieces on her Instagram page. This was after a clip of her twerking at a nightclub circulated on the social media streets.
Lerato Kganyago deactivates X account after being dragged for defending Chidimma: "It hit the nerve"
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
She captioned the recent video:
"A reusable broken glass."
Watch the video below:
The news and gossip page MDNews also posted the clip on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:
"Sbahle Mpisane broke a glass and then tried to put it back together with glue."
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Sbahle's video
Many netizens on social media were concerned about her, and others thought it was one of those attention-seeking content-creation. See some of the comments below:
@mabasotf said:
"I'm struggling to know who is more bored between you and her."
@Moshe_Meso wrote:
"Why doesn't she try to put her leg back with super glue."
@TwaRSA26 commented:
"Loneliness will make you do stupid things."
@Nkosi_Shebi commented:
"Such a spoiled brat."
@Mgqilazi10 mentioned:
"Guys it's really lonely at the top, honestly. I don't know why someone would do this."
@Sifisov1 tweeted:
"I hope she's okay."
Sbahle Mpisane parties with Nadia Nakai
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a video of Sbahle Mpisane and Nadia Nakai dancing together at a nightclub.
The ladies enjoyed their time at a Konka all-white party and shared videos of themselves vibing together.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za