South African Venda queen Makhadzi was living it up on vacation despite her debt with SARS

The Ghanama hitmaker posted several pictures of herself in "paradise" on her Instagram page

Many fans and followers of the BET Award winner flooded her comment section with their reactions

The South African singer Makhadzi is sure chopping life with a fork and knife as she shared some stunning pictures of herself overseas.

Makhadzi enjoys vacation despite her SARS debt

If "Na Enjoyment" was a person, it'll be our very own Venda Queen Makhadzi. Despite her struggles with a debt she has with SARS, the star is out and about enjoying herself in paradise.

Recently, the BET Award winner shared on social media that she was living it up on her vacation overseas. Makhadzi posted several stunning pictures of herself on her Instagram page chilling at a beach sipping on some champagne and she captioned them:

"It won't rain everyday. It’s summer somewhere and I am out here thinking who can make a good suprise act on my show. 21 December Peter mokaba stadium...tickets, link on my bio"

View the pictures below:

Fans react to Makhadzi's vacation pictures

Shortly after she shared those pictures on her Instagram page, many of her fans and followers flooded her comment section with their reactions:

sipho.mlotshwa wrote:

"You're slowly replacing Beyonce."

kgotlelelokhuzzy said:

"We love this for you queen."

__blvck_coffee__ responded:

"Our Queen. I’m so happy for you."

ofentsebarbie_sa replied:

"You look very beautiful."

mphothej commented:

"It won't rain forever khadzi."

mpho_mahanyele mentioned:

"Love this for you, well deserved."

ckunusual1 commented:

"Bathong chomie o hot."

Makhadzi's natural beauty hailed after viral pics

