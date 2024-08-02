Famous sangoma Gogo Maweni recently had a surprise bridal shower planned by her friends and family

The reality TV star shared several pictures and videos of how her bridal shower looked like

The star shared that she was grateful to her friends for planning the bridal shower and that she is ready to travel to KZN

Gogo Maweni enjoyed her bridal shower with friends. Image: @dr_maweni

We witnessed Gogo Maweni's happiness and marriage glow as she shared pictures of herself and her friends during a surprise event planned for her.

Inside Gogo Maweni's surprise bridal shower

The controversial famous sangoma and reality TV star Gogo Maweni was beaming with joy after reports of her long-term husband Sabelo Mgube allegedly paying lobola for her flooded the social media streets.

Recently, after the two had a stunning traditional ceremony, friends of the podcaster planned a surprise bridal shower for Gogo Maweni. The controversial star posted several pictures and videos of how her bridal shower was on her Instagram page and captioned them:

"I finished work at 10:30 p.m. last night, back-to-back, face-to-face consultations, and got home to this amazing special surprise. I love y'all…, and I am grateful. LOL, last slide…I’m getting ready; I’m going to KZN!"

Fans react to Maweni's bridal shower

Many fans and followers of the star reacted to the pictures of Gogo Maweni's bridal shower. See some of the comments below:

mrs_d_23_ wrote:

"You are naturally pretty mama."

business_malcolm_x commented:

"Wow! You deserve that and more, friend."

djhappygalsa responded:

"Last slide is my fave, ahhh luyeza usuku olukhulu my love."

tiisetsoramatladi said:

"Congratulations again mommy you deserve it."

xo_ntokozo replied:

"Congratulations mami."

