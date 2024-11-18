The South African rapper Emtee recently announced the return of his merch to his fans and followers

The Manado hitmaker announced on his social media page recently

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the return of Emtee's merch

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Emtee announced the return of his merch. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The South African award-winning rapper Emtee recently made an announcement on his social media page.

The Manado hitmaker shared on his Twitter page that his merchandise will return soon. He also announced that netizens should look out for more information on where they could get the merch once it launches.

He wrote:

"The eMTee ®️ merch will be making its return to the streets. Stay locked in to find out where you can get it. Gang!"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Emtee's announcement

Shortly after the star shared the announcement, many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@itsmytimecurtis commented:

"To date, I’ve never ever rocked eMTee merch. Nah, this is not cool."

@Thabangwrldwide responded:

"I must have this one."

@MajahAtm said:

"I love you, gang gang."

@DiamondB_real replied:

"I hope I can get it in eswatini."

@boyalone8327292 wrote:

"We are waiting bighustle. On God."

@BonganiLesco said:

"We want your Merch at least at Sportscene or other retail Hustler."

@sthandwa_Melo tweeted:

"Can we please also have at Sportscene stores big hustle."

What you need to know about Emtee

Emtee adds a unique flavour to South Africa's music scene. He has won the love of millions of hip-hop fans in Africa.

Emtee's life story reveals a man passionate about music since childhood. The rapper hails from a humble background, but his musical talent helped him change his life. Mzansi respects and admires his courage and zeal. The rapper worked for Ambitiouz Entertainment for some years before establishing Emtee Records.

Emtee shows love to Cassper Nyovest

In a previous report from Briefly News, hip hop rapper Emtee has showed love to his rap star and colleague Cassper Nyovest.

The Roll Up hitmaker posted a heartfelt message on social media to the Mzansi businessman and Mama I Made It hitmaker. Many of his fans and followers on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Source: Briefly News