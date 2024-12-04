Shaun Stylist has alleged that he and a white man were involved in a heated road rage incident

During the incident, the Durban DJ alleged that the man drew out his firearm and shot at his car

Mzansi sympathised with Shaun, saying he did not deserve this, while others wanted the other side of the story

Shaun Stylist alleged that a white man shot at his car during a heated road rage. Image: @shaunstylist

Source: Instagram

Shaun Stylist shot at by angry man

Durban DJ Shaun Stylist was a victim of an alleged racist incident which occurred following a heated road rage. Shaun alleged that he nearly lost his life as a result of the incident.

After the disturbing incident, Shaun shot a video showing the bullet hole at the back of his car and had a message to share.

"We could be talking a very different story. These people do not love us, guys. We need to be careful. Our success is a threat to them. Most importantly, road rage is very bad. I early died because of a white man who shot at the back of my car," he alleged.

The video was posted on his Instagram stories and was reshared by @_BlackZA on X.

Mzansi reacts to Shaun's video

This video divided netizens. Some reacted by sympathizing with Shaun, while others lacked sympathy.

@Penelope_Makala advised:

"Road rage is very bad at this time of the year. People are angry and frustrated it’s year end and they haven’t achieved their goals. Let’s be careful out there and choose to walk/drive away.

@ross_rori stated:

"They don't fight with us when we address it every day, but we must feel sorry when it's their turn to face what South Africans face every day. He is not the first and will definitely not be the last...he must not come and politicize it here. Eyamadoda ayina race."

@IamSikelela pointed out:

"I always say this about so-called influencers and celebrities, but on the same token, it still affects the ordinary black child because to "them" we're all the same!"

@ross_rori stated:

"Nah, we are all the same when they need us to rally behind their nonsense. But when they wear Gucci flops and brag about their cars we not the same."

@ayanda_m04 joked:

"Shame, I really can see he traumatised, but he inserted a soundtrack for ambience."

@iwillhavetoast advised:

"For every action, there is a reaction."

@mawatles shared:

"I can relate poi. I was shot at with a slang and a bolt that went through my passenger window. Opened a case but the police did nothing about it in Boksburg Police Station."

SAPS seize firearms at Shauwn Mkhize's home

In a previous report from Briefly News, it is reported that the police recovered firearms and 2,000 rounds of ammunition from Shauwn Mkhize's Durban house.

This occurred when the officers conducted a raid at the reality TV star and socialite's mansion in Durban.

