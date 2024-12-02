The South African police recently recovered firearms and 2000 rounds of ammunition at Shauwn Mkhize's house

This happened when the authorities conducted a raid at the reality TV star and socialite's mansion in Durban

Many netizens were stunned at the findings as some questioned why she had many firearms and ammunition in her house

It seems like Mam'Mkhize will never catch a break as her woes continue to catch up with her.

Recently, the businesswoman and socialite made headlines after news of SAPS and SARS raiding her mansion in Durban flooded social media and earlier on, news reported that the South African police had recovered many firearms and 2000 rounds of ammunition at Mkhize's home during the raid.

The news about the recovery of ammunition and firearms was shared on social media by IOL News on their Twitter (X) page.

They wrote:

"The recovered firearms included rifles, shotguns, and handguns, along with approximately 2,000 rounds of ammunition. The Durban North SAPS is conducting ballistic testing on the firearms.”

See the post below:

Netizens weigh in on Shauwn Mkhize's situation

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the firearms and ammunition found at Mkhize's mansion. Here's what they had to say:

@enetob wrote:

"This one might have have touched a wrong person."

@phumy_mthembu replied:

"No wonder she wasn’t afraid of the construction mafias."

@djstone_sa said:

"Even if she was to lose it all, I just hope the memories keep her happy because she really had it nice."

@lulu_luwela commented:

"I don’t want her to go to prison immediately. I want them to seize and freeze all her assets and restrict her ability to trade so she can be poor like the rest of us while her legal fees burn through whatever financial security measures she had put in place."

@_DarthGayder_ responded:

"She's definitely supplying firearms for the assassin's and criminals in KZN."

@claudius_jr replied:

"Dodging taxes and selling guns. This lady is an actual crime lord."

Mpofu owes SARS R2m unpaid taxes

In related news, Briefly News reported that Dali Mpofu reportedly has found himself in hot water with the taxman.

It came after SARS reportedly applied for a judgment in the Johannesburg High Court due to his owing of R2 million in unpaid personal income tax.

