A South African man shared his damning story of being toothless during the big Rocking The Daisies weekend

He explained how he messed up his smile, which stunned many people online when he uploaded his video on TikTok

Social media users shared their thoughts on the young chap’s silly story in a thread of over a thousand comments

A young South African man from Cape Town, Daiy Abrahams, explained why he was late for one of the biggest festivals in the country.

On Friday, the young chap had to rush to Cavendish Mall after his dog ate his tooth. He placed his filler tooth next to him the night before, but unfortunately, his pet needed a snack.

Abrahams visited a nearby pharmacy and bought an emergency cosmetic denture kit. He got the filling tooth for R180.

The youngster was excited to mend his smile and join his friends at Rocking The Daisies for a fun weekend. Abrahams was sponsored by Crocs and could not wait to witness all the festivities:

“I’m late for Daisies now, and I missed my personal chauffeur.”

Anticipated performances at 2025 Rocking The Daisies

This year, Rocking The Daisies celebrated its 20th anniversary. The music and lifestyle festival featured two highly anticipated international acts by America’s Summer Walker and Canada’s Jessie Reyez.

Local musicians like DJ Zinhle and Bravo Le Roux also made the crowd roar with their performances. Attendees got to experience a fun camping experience with friends over the weekend.

The festival was held at Cloof Wine Estate just outside of Darling in the Western Cape. Tickets ranged between R1,900 to R4,324.

SA responds to man losing front tooth

Social media users were amused by the man’s story and responded:

@wvyintrlude was amazed:

“This is such an original experience.”

@aashiqa_xo laughed:

“Only in Cape Town will you find shops that sell replacement teeth.”

@Megan Gallie wondered:

“Sorry. Why didn’t you buy an extra pack in case it flies out at Daisies?”

@govenderst911🪐 commented:

“I didn't even know this existed.”

@KimberN was stunned:

“l am the 1st person in my bloodline to hear about a dog eating a tooth.”

@Good Morning Tee said:

“The dog eating the tooth would have been my 13th reason.”

@Liswaaa shared:

“I’m hearing words being put together that I’ve never heard being put together before.”

@Booked and Being asked:

“Did you pack an extra tooth for Daisies, because what happens if that one is not fine when you wake up tomorrow?”

@Chikitita chuckled:

“Not your dog being the tooth fairy.”

@1_Ltreee wrote:

“I am so glad it worked out!”

Watch the TikTok video below:

