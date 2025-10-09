South African music producer Heavy K is in celebratory mode after his song Babize Bonke was considered for a Grammy award

The song could be nominated for a Grammy in 2026 under the Best African Music Performance

On Instagram, the muso stated that he was very humbled and thankful, and he has legions of fans rooting for him

Heavy K is ecstatic that his song ‘Babize Bonke’ could be nominated for a Grammy Award. Image: Heavykdrumboss

Source: Instagram

South African musician Heavy K could be the next local artist to own a Grammy award.

If things go his way, Heavy K could add Grammy award winner to his title, adding to his long list of accolades.

Heavy K grateful for Grammy consideration

Taking to Instagram, Heavy K revealed that his song Babize Bonke is considered for a Grammy nomination. The Inde hitmaker is vying for the Best African Music Performance category.

A nod is also widely celebrated by many artists who take on the title of Grammy-nominated star with pride.

He thanked every contributor on the song and gave them a shout-out.

"For Your Grammy Consideration. Category : Best African Music Performance. I’m humbled and Thankful to God that my song 'Babize Bonke' is part of the Grammy Awards® consideration. A special shout-out to my brothers @ntandoyamahlubi, @torque_ofc, @tee_jay.sa, and @dondeguitarist, thank you for sharing your talents with me to put this amazing masterpiece together," he replied.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Mzansi is rooting for the star to be nominated for the award.

chronicaldeep exclaimed:

"This is HUGE! Best of luck, bring it home!"

Tmansa_official said:

"My favourite song."

Brentonchander shared:

"Well done, my bro. King moves."

Torque_ofc congratulated:

"Congratulations, bro. Babize Bonke to the world!"

Austinmakgetla_ manifested:

"Congratulations, abuti! It is yours already."

Heavy K's humble beginnings inspire many

A viral photo of a young 16-year-old Heavy K during his early stages of his career was enough to inspire many people.

Heavy K stunned many people when it was revealed that he produced Professor's biggest hit song, Lento, when he was a teenager.

An X user @marvindahasla shared a throwback photo of the aspiring musician cooking up hits at his mother's home, using a very old computer.

The photo was captioned, "This is where Heavy-K produced 'Lento' by Professor! He was only 16 years old! Dear African child, never stop dreaming."

Heavy K and Prince Kaybee argue over 3Step

In a previous report from Briefly News, back in August, Heavy K and Prince Kaybee argued over who pioneered 3Step and made it as big as it is today. The music producers fought over who was the first person to have introduced the genre, which has been making waves in the music industry, especially with the likes of Dlala Thukzin.

An entertained fan said: "The only way to end the fight 🥊 between Heavy-K Drumboss & Prince Kaybee is if they can each produce a track and drop it on the same day. Then the chats will do the talking 🥶 Re bone gore Lenyora la “3 step” ke Mang 🤷🏽‍♂️. Because Talk is cheap, we want action now."

