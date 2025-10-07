A South African fine artist, SK Original, had the opportunity to gift Summer Walker with the portrait he made

The portrait trended before the singer arrived in Mzansi, and SK pleaded with his supporters to help him meet her, and it finally happened

He shared a video of their meeting on social media, instantly sparking rave reactions from supporters

Briefly News got in touch with SK Original to get his reaction to the support from his community

SK Original finally had the opportunity to gift Summer Walker the portrait he made of her.

The famous fine artist created an incredible piece dedicated to the singer, made out of cracked glass, and had pleaded with his online community to help make the handover possible.

Starting in late September 2025, SK shared a detailed step-by-step transformation of the glass canvas, which he tapped bit by bit with a hammer to create the stunning piece.

Ahead of her performance at Rocking the Daisies on 3 October, SK's followers rallied behind him to help him meet Summer Walker to hand the portrait to her:

"Please help me get her attention so I can hand it over."

The meeting finally happened backstage at the singer's concert, where SK had the opportunity to hand over his piece and chat with Summer about his work.

SK, who is also famous for creating unique rugs, previously made portraits for Chris Brown and, most recently, Wiseman Mncube.

On 5 October, he shared a video of himself on Instagram presenting his portrait to Summer Walker, thanking his supporters, and saying the singer was impressed:

"We did it, guys. She loved it."

Supporters flooded the comments section, praising SK for the incredible job and sending him well wishes for his career.

Watch SK Original's meeting with Summer Walker below:

Mzansi shows love to SK Original

Online users cheered and praised SK Original for his incredible talent. Read some of their comments below:

indiphile_unathi_tshembele said:

"I love seeing you winning!'

bookingagent2thestars wrote:

"Glad I could make this happen for you, brother, @sk_original_rsa. @summerwalker loved it, I knew she would."

uncle__weaver cheered:

Gone boy! Yesterday’s price is not today’s price!"

by_m.v.s was impressed:

"I'm smiling like a proud dad while watching this video. Keep shining, bro."

nanaz_the_artist praised SK Original:

"I love seeing you win. Congratulations, mfethu. You're representing all the fine artists out there, and showing everyone that real art is still a thing. I appreciate you."

pablo_66sa posted:

"Keep going, boizin, we love your work."

gerxld_stxrr responded:

"You’re going so far!! I love to see it."

elias_lule_ramolefhe commented:

"Bro! God bless the works of your hands."

Speaking on the support from the online community, SK told Briefly News that the love was overwhelming:

"I can only describe it as I feel 'brutally supported' sometimes. It's nice seeing that I've grown to a point where I have my own community that wants to see me win. It's like a team effort, not something I can say I've done alone. People rally behind me to ensure that the people in the artworks see them or we get their attention. It's an amazing feeling to see strangers happy for another stranger."

