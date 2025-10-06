Summer Walker's set at the In The City event on 5 October 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa, was shortened

Summer Walker disclosed the reason why she didn't perform the full hour as advertised

Social media users shared a mix of sympathy and disappointment, with some suggesting that Summer Walker should do a solo concert

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Summer Walker addressed the In The City performance controversy. Image: Prince Williams/WireImage, Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

American songstress Summer Walker has shared why her performance at the In The City event in Pretoria, South Africa, was cut short.

Summer Walker performed from the 2nd to the 5th of October at Rocking The Daisies and then at In The City in Pretoria on the 5th of October from 16:00 to 22:00 at the SunBet Arena. The R&B singer, who threw off people with her look when she arrived at O.R. Tambo Airport, topped social media trending charts after she cut short her performance during the In The City event.

Summer Walker broke her silence and revealed why she had to cut her performance at In The City short.

Summer Waker addresses In The City performance controversy

In a video shared by her fan page, swinfos on X (Twitter) on Sunday 5, October 2025, Summer Walker apologised for cutting her performance, which was supposed to be at least an hour. She shared that she was kicked off stage by the In The City event organisers, who she claimed changed her time three times despite her arriving at the venue on time.

She said the organisers ordered her to cut her performance short because they didn’t want to get fined. Summer Walker said the organisers could’ve just paid the fine, but instead decided to cut off her set.

Summer Walker pleaded with her South African fans not to blame her for what happened.

“I was on time. I was dressed, I was ready, they kicked your girl off, and I really can't do anything about that. But I just don't want y'all to think that it was on me. They could have paid the fine, they could have respected y'all time, my time, and they didn't. And now it looks like people are upset with me when I literally didn't do anything, and this is my favourite place in the world. I like y'all a lot. I really like y'all. Don't do me like that. When I will come back and hopefully next time, they let me do my whole show,” Summer Walker explained.

Watch the full video below:

On 5 October, the American singer, who once took a jab at Wandi Ndlovu’s BBL, also took to her X account and explained why it wasn’t her fault that her performance ended prematurely. The post was captioned:

“South Africa, I love you Guys so much. You guys were the best show. I wanted to do the full hour, but the venue and SA police didn’t allow me to; it was not my fault. I love you guys, I’ll be back soon 🤍”

Social media reacts to Summer Walker's explanation

After Summer Walker shared why her performance at In The City was cut short, social media users expressed a mix of reactions. While some sympathised with the musician, others felt she should have addressed the matter on stage.

Here are some of the comments:

@MoeketsiSports suggested:

“Somebody give her a South African name already.”

@Taded_ncholo asked:

“How could Summer Walker get 30 minutes? That doesn’t make sense. These promoters didn’t do justice; they did her wrong. We stand with you. Steyn Entertainment messed up your performance!”

@amelphobic requested:

“Please, can we get a solo concert with just you performing? So many songs I wanted to hear and didn’t 🥹”

@nanimalanga said:

“We love you, Summer, but we are so disappointed 😭 this hurts worse than a breakup.”

Summer Walker explained why her South African performance shortened. Image: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi makes fun of Summer Walker’s BBL

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africans dragged Summer Walker on social media after a video of her BBL was shared online.

Many netizens blasted her on social media, especially after she had made fun of Wandi Ndlovu's BBL while hers doesn't look that good. The reactions were to an online user's video of the American star's BBL.

Source: Briefly News