Travis Scott will perform in South Africa on Saturday, 11 October 2025, as part of his Circus Maximus Stadium Tour

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JPMD) announced that four roads would be closed

The JPMD also shared travel tips with Travis Scott's fans ahead of the American rapper's anticipated performance

Travis Scott is scheduled to perform in South Africa. Image: Arturo Holmes, Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JPMD) has announced road closures and shared travelling tips days before Travis Scott’s concert in South Africa.

American musician Travis Scott is expected to bring his Circus Maximus Stadium Tour to Johannesburg, specifically FNB Stadium, on Saturday, 11 October 2025. Ahead of the highly anticipated show, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has warned the motoring public of road closures.

JMPD announces road closures for Travis Scott's SA concert

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla told Kaya FM that roads will be totally closed from 11 AM on Saturday. Fihla told the radio station that the closure is part of traffic control measures at FNB Stadium.

Fihla shared that a total of four roads will be closed. These are: Soweto Highway, Golden Highway, Nasrec Road and Booysens Reserve Road. JMPD urged the show’s attendees to use Park & Ride services for secure parking and return transport from several locations.

JMPD shares travel tips for Travis Scott fans

Travis Scott's fans can park their cars and be driven to the show from these locations: Sandton City, Melrose Arch, Centurion Mall, Montecasino, Clearwater Mall, Cresta Shopping Centre, Greenstone Shopping Centre, Mall of Africa, Menlyn Park, East Rand Mall, The Glen Shopping Centre, Gold Reef City Casino, and The Grove Mall.

The City of Johannesburg also made arrangements for those who would be coming from outside the city to attend Travis Scott’s show at FNB Stadium. Concertgoers from outside town can use Gautrain services, which Fihla said would transport fans from Park Station to FNB Stadium and vice versa.

While the show is expected to kick off at 2030 hours, gates will open from 1600 hours. VIP or Hospitality ticket holders were advised to arrive early to avoid traffic disruptions and ensure a smooth entrance.

JMPD announced road closures for Travis Scott's concert at FNB Stadium. Image: Barry Brecheisen

Source: Getty Images

Travis Scott reacts to a fan wanting to sell furniture

After stirring up a buzz by announcing that he would perform in South Africa, Travis Scott shared his thoughts after a fan announced they were willing to sell all their furniture to buy a ticket to see him perform live.

In an interview with Briefly News, Castle Lite brand director Colleen Duvenage shared how excited they were to be bringing Travis Scott to South Africa. In response to the tweet, Travis Scott also offered advice to the social media user.

Travis Scott reacts to meeting Amapiano star Tyler ICU

In other news, Briefly News reported that Travis Scott was excited to meet the Amapiano star Tyler ICU.

Kylie Jenner's baby daddy shared a video of the Mnike hitmaker playing a set at an unknown club on Instagram. In the video, Travis Scott announced how excited he was to have finally met Tyler ICU.

Source: Briefly News