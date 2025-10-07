South African legendary musician and DJ Oskido has finally announced the artists who will perform at his upcoming Big Day Out Festival

The highly anticipated festival will be taking place on Saturday, 29 November 2025, at the Huddle Park in Linksfield, Johannesburg

PR Guru Melanie Ramjee shared with Briefly News the theme of this year's festival and what attendees can expect on the day

Finally, the wait is over as Oskido announces the star-studded lineup for his epic upcoming Big Day Out Festival that is taking place in November 2025.

On Wednesday, 1 October 2025, Oskido's team officially unveiled the full lineup for the festival on social media, which consisted of popular artists such as Kabza De Small and DJ Zinhle, who is also a close friend of the co-founder of Kalawa Jazmee Records.

Other artists that will be performing during the event, which will be on Saturday, 29 November 2025, at the Huddle Park in Linksfield, Johannesburg, are: Zola 7, Revolution, DJs@Work (Christos and Vinny), Admiral and Jahseed, Mafikizolo, Malaika, Musical Maestro, DJ Kent, Bobsta Mgiftana, DJ Fresh, DJ Cleo and TKZee.

The festival, which was first launched in 2024, promises to be more than just another music festival this year. Oskido's Big Day Out 2025 will be about a soulful celebration of old and new music coming together. It'll also be a yearly gathering that'll revive old memories while creating new unforgettable ones for both the young and those who are young at heart.

What is Oskido's Big Day Out Festival?

While many netizens are excited about attending this highly anticipated event, Oskido shared with Briefly News that this year they will be taking a different route with the festival, as they will be going back to the roots, also making sure not to leave out the future.

"We’re going back to the roots, but we’re not leaving the future behind. This festival is about celebrating who we are - through music that made us, and the people who shaped our sound," he said.

PR Guru, Melanie Ramjee, also shared with Briefly News the theme of this year's festival and what fans can look forward to seeing at the Huddle Park.

She said:

"This year’s Big Day captures the spirit of the iconic Oskido’s Church Grooves, a moment when the music moved both the soul and the body. It promises a complete experience: soulful, energetic, and rooted in South Africa’s musical legacy, infused with a fresh, emerging local sound that is currently making waves."

