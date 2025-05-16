South African music legend Oskido got fans excited after dropping a taste of new music ahead of his ‘Next Gen’ album release on Friday, 6 June 2025

The recording artist’s new album was teased on social media, in which he said that he has collaborated with rising stars in the music industry

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Oskido, already judging from the clip that the new album would be a hit

Music lovers across Mzansi are expecting new bangers from legend Oskido, who announced a new album, Next Gen, to be released on Friday, June 6, 2025.

The South African music legend gave fans a taste of the latest album with a clip on social media, much to the delight of local fans.

Oskido previewed the album by saying he worked with several young stars, while the 57-year-old was seen having lunch with amapiano star Scotts Maphuma.

Oskido whets fans’ appetites with groovy clip

Oskido's clip on his Instagram post excited fans:

The Next Gen album is expected to continue the former Brothers of Peace member’s stunning career in the local industry, which has made him a legend in Mzansi.

Oskido, who often motivates his fans and is a mentor to rising local artists, has made his mark with several number one hits and awards, while he has also performed on global stages.

Oskido sent a message to his fans in the video below:

Among the many local stars that Oskido influenced is top-selling artist DJ Zinhle, while during his Brothers of Peace days, he worked with fellow legends Don Laka and DJ Christos.

Fans predict big things for Next Gen album

Local music fans reacted on social media to say they were excited for the new album and predicted major hits just from the short social media clip.

The_real_djbash was impressed:

“✈️✈️✈️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥NICE ONE my legendary.”

Letho_kuhlenzuza is a fan:

“Grootman good music all the time 🙌🔥🙌🔥🙌.”

Mduduzi684 admires Oskido:

“Music is everything to you, grootman ❤️🔥.”

Banzo__sa is excited:

“Let’s go!🔥🔥#nextgen.”

Bongani_drama predicts great things:

“You’ve got Mngoma on Violin. The instrument goes straight to the soul anyway without trying too hard. You already have a banger of an Album, sir, it’s a ‘duh’ for me!”

Andy__drew loved the violin:

“Violin slaps so hard🔥🔥.”

Bongani_sessionist has respect for Oskido:

“🔥🔥🔥My favourite ❤️❤️❤️.”

Gregmaloka loved seeing Oskido back in the studio:

“I miss these studio sessions. 🔥🔥🔥 my brother Tshepo killing it there ❤️❤️.”

Bellaworldwide asked a question:

“Who is the violinist 🥹? I need him!”

Atsile_io made a suggestion:

“Great idea, but the violin is fighting the constant percussion of the drum beat. There could've been more soul to this jam 😢, by dropping the snare or full drum break to give the violin a soulful solo.”

