Kaizer Chiefs superfan and actor Wiseman Mncube is still feeling the vibes from his club’s Nedbank Cup title victory on Saturday, 10 May 2025

The Soweto giants ended their decade-long trophy drought after beating rivals Orlando Pirates 2-1, and Mncube is still representing the club by wearing the sweaters

Local netizens reacted on social media, saying they are celebrating with the actor and have backed him to keep the good times going

Actor Wiseman Mncube’s wardrobe has been heavily influenced by Kaizer Chiefs’ Nedbank Cup title victory, as he continues wearing their sweaters days after the victory.

The Mzansi actor showed off his pride for the club by wearing a black Chiefs kit on his Instagram page after the Soweto giants ended their decade-long trophy drought.

Actor Wiseman Mncube is still celebrating Kaizer Chiefs' Nedbank Cup win. Image: wiseman_mncube.

Source: Instagram

In addition to being a famous Mzansi actor, Mncube has openly shown his love for Chiefs on social media and was among thousands of Amakhosi faithful who were overjoyed by the win.

Wiseman Mncube continues to show his love for Kaizer Chiefs

Mncube showed love for Chiefs on his Instagram profile:

Mncube was not the only South African celebrity who celebrated the victory; rapper Kwesta also shared a celebratory picture on social media.

Despite club skipper Yusuf Maart ending the club’s trophy drought with the winner against Pirates, the club is reportedly looking to replace head coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Watch Chiefs players dance after winning the Nedbank Cup in the video below:

While there is continued speculation over the future of Nabi at the club, fans such as the star of the Netflix show GO!, continue to celebrate the club’s victory on social media.

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs defeated Orlando Pirates 2-1 to win the Nedbank Cup. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Fans join Mncube in keeping the Chiefs vibes going

Local netizens reacted on social media by backing Mncube to keep celebrating the win by posting more Chiefs-related posts online.

Olwethumkabile greeted Mncube:

“Hey champ 😃✌️.”

Okuhle_thulie is having a good time:

“This is me the entire month! Liverpool also gave me a cup this season, what more can a girl ask for?❤️🙌.”

Masana.makhubela_congratulated Chiefs:

“Haaa bhuti kodwa,nas'ropa, the first goal was a penalty, but congrats on your trophy 👏.”

Ne_sh_ly was laughing:

“The whole week. 😂.”

Kumkanikazi_nashy is still celebrating the win:

“Champion my Champion, a 7M winner and a beautiful cup, Glamour Boys for life 🔥🔥🔥.”

Blackreign123 thanked Mncube:

“Dankie champ🙌🔥🔥.”

Minnie_masuku encouraged the actor:

“You should post the whole month 😂😂😂💛💛.”

Makondonkhensani is a Chiefs fan:

“Khosi nation one way 🙌🙌👏.”

Zulu.xavage asked a question:

“Champion, how does it feel? 😂🔥.”

TalentNyonie said Mncube chose the right club:

“What a wise decision. Danko Wiseman.”

Sol Phenduka backs Kaizer Chiefs to replace Nasreddine Nabi

As reported by Briefly News, Podcast and Chill host Sol Phenduka backed Kaizer Chiefs to replace head coach Nasreddine Nabi with PSL legend Pitso Mosimane.

Phenduka excitedly shared a tweet of Mosimane being linked with Chiefs after the Soweto club ended their trophy drought by winning the Nedbank Cup on Saturday, 10 May 2025.

