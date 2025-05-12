Orlando Pirates’ defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final has become a sore point for several football fans across the nation, including recording artist Prince Kaybee

The 'Fetch Your Life' hitmaker expressed his sadness on social media, saying the defeat to Chiefs is nonsensical

Local netizens reacted on social media to share their sadness, while others said the 35-year-old should get over the defeat and make new music

Recording artist and Orlando Pirates fan Prince Kaybee showed his sadness over his side’s 2-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup with a disappointing tweet.

The Fetch Your Life hitmaker could not hold back his disappointment after Chiefs ended their decade-long trophy drought by beating their Soweto rivals on Saturday, 10 May 2025.

Recording artist Prince Kaybee is sad Orlando Pirates lost to Kaizer Chiefs. Image: princekaybee_sa.

Source: Instagram

Following the loss, Kaybee took a swipe at Amakhosi supporters who celebrated the win after club captain Yusuf Maart scored the winning goal.

Prince Kaybee is disappointed after Orlando Pirates’ defeat

Kaybee expressed his sadness in the tweet below:

In the tweet, Prince Kaybee described the loss as nonsensical because Chiefs have not been playing well this season and are currently ninth on the PSL log after 12 defeats.

Outgoing Pirates coach Jose Riveiro took full blame for the loss, while fans such as Kaybee said they are having nightmares, while Chiefs fans celebrate.

Pirates confirmed their defeat on their X account:

Among the Chiefs fans that were overjoyed by the loss was well-known Mzansi recording artist Kwesta, who shared a celebratory post with his daughter to mark the occasion.

Recording artist Prince Kaybee dissed Kaizer Chiefs fans after their Nedbank Cup victory. Image: princekaybee_sa.

Source: Instagram

Fans tell Prince Kaybee to get over the loss

Local netizens reacted on social media to share their disappointment with the 35-year-old hitmaker, while others said he should express his feelings in the studio.

Pr7ation felt for Prince Kaybee:

“Sorry, boi.”

IAmExcellent_made a suggestion:

“Go to the studio, make some music and blow some steam.”

sibulelo_STP said they are having nightmares:

“Ey man. I am having nightmares.”

PulseOnX is a Chiefs fan:

“Keep crying, brother. Umthata Bush Bucks whipped your ass and won a trophy.”

MbazoMamba blamed Pirates:

“It seems like we, as fans and players, are suffering due to the fight between the organisation and the coach. All the losses of late seem very intentional. I wish King Jose had left when he announced it. All the losses came from the bench.”

BalekaneM said Pirates have a history of losing finals:

“Wena, you don't know Pirates. Have you forgotten the two final losses to Platinum Stars in one year? Back-to-back final losses to SSU? Losing to Baroka? Pirates are capable of anything.”

Manhe_ninho is not a Chiefs fan:

“I'm not hurt that we lost, I'm hurt and upset/angry that we lost to a weak team.”

YhuHaiSana is happy Kaybee is sad:

“I love the fact that you haven't recovered, music to my ears, a very happy Monday indeed.”

Mamphephethe_10 hates that Chiefs won:

“The noise pollution on the streets and our workplaces yhiii @orlandopirates nibhedile bafethu.”

Xolani_khabazel blamed Riveiro:

“Our outgoing coach got tactics wrong, team selection, to substitutes. We have literally bailed Chiefs out of a 10-year prison sentence.”

Prince Kaybee takes a jibe at Scotts Maphuma and DJ Maphorisa

As reported by Briefly News, Prince Kaybee took a subtle jibe at fellow recording artist Scotts Maphuma, and DJ Maphorisa’s new song was released.

The 35-year-old Kaybee joined a long list of local music lovers who said the result of Maphuma and Maphirosa failed to hit the mark.

Source: Briefly News