Prince Kaybee reignited his long-running feud with DJ Maphorisa after taking shots at his studio session with Scotts Maphuma

Reacting to a video of the duo's studio session, Prince Kaybee shared a meme-esque clip of fellow musician Oscar Mbo

Netizens were split, with some laughing along with Prince Kaybee while others, accused him of attention-seeking and reigniting unnecessary drama

Prince Kaybee fired shots at DJ Maphorisa and Scotts Maphuma's unreleased song. Image: princekaybee_sa, scotts_maphuma, djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Bathong! The beef between Prince Kaybee and DJ Maphorisa is a real-life definition of the statement, “impi yamadoda ayipheli”.

Prince Kaybee and DJ Maphorisa have been throwing shade at each other for years. The Fetch Your Life hitmaker took to his X account on Thursday, 8 May, and picked up where they left off.

Prince Kaybee throws shade at DJ Maphorisa and Scotts Maphuma

Prince Kaybee threw subtle jabs at DJ Maphorisa and Scotts Maphuma after Amapiano blog @PianoConnectSA shared a recording of an Instagram Live session of the two. Madumane recently hit the studio with Scotts Maphuma, who is in the news after being cancelled by Mzansi. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Scotts Maphuma and Dj Maphorisa cooking “Hao Kgonahale” that is inspired by Phori’s trending reaction from IG live.”

Responding to the video of DJ Maphorisa and Scotts Maphuma vibing to the unreleased song, Prince Kaybee shared a meme-like snippet of Oscar Mbo asking:

“Why did you do that?”

Netizens react after Prince Kaybee shades DJ Maphorisa

Netizens filled the comments with hilarious reactions. While others dragged Prince Kaybee for starting beef with DJ Maphorisa, others laughed along with him.

Here are some of the reactions:

@NiphoDbn said:

“They make monthly hits next month it’s another one whew lots of work 😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣”

@KwenzaMmeli asked:

“Itrack yakho yin Mr Prince?”

@Nonny07 advised:

“You’re looking for his attention again, he’ll mize you again!”

@HereWithShit replied:

“You’re starting the beef now. I’m watching you.”

@tshidumbi claimed:

“🤣🤣🤣you can see it’s a paid advert from far but he is not off the hook.”

Prince Kaybee took subtle jabs at DJ Maphorisa and Scotts Maphuma’s unreleased single. Image: djmaphorisa, princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee drags DJ Maphorisa over Sir Trill

In July 2024, Prince Kaybee previously dragged DJ Maphorisa following Sir Trill’s allegations.

Maphorisa had hopped onto social media and released evidence proving that he had paid Sir Trill despite what he had claimed.

While providing proof, and in true Maphorisa's nature, the versatile producer hit out at L-Tido, seemingly for giving Trill a platform to make him look bad. Prince Kaybee then joined the conversation and gave Porry the same energy and a telling-off.

The Club Controlla hitmaker ordered DJ Maphorisa to stop bullying people who had done nothing to him.

Prince Kaybee blasts DJ Maphorisa over his photo

In February 2024, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee fired back at DJ Maphorisa after he called him an adult film star.

The issue started after Kaybee shared a photo showing the results of his fasting and training regimen.

Instead of ignoring or admiring, popular social media troll Chris Excel posted a video of Porry throwing shade at Kaybee, calling him names, and shaming his video with Cyan Boujee.

Source: Briefly News