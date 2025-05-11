Kaizer Chiefs board member Jessica Motaung has sent message to the Glamour Boys fans and the club chairman Dr Kaizer Motaung Sr after the club's win over Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup

The Soweto-based club went on a ten years trophy drought but broke the jinx under the guidance of Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi in the domestic cup

Motaung appreciated the supporters for sticking with the club and dedicated the title to them during her speech

One of the board members of Kaizer Chiefs has publicly acknowledged the unwavering support of the club's fans, dedicating the Nedbank Cup win against Orlando Pirates to them.

The Glamour Boys finally ended a ten-year trophy drought with a victory over their bitter rivals in the domestic cup at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Jessica Motaung Dedicates Nedbank Cup to Fans and Club Chairman

In an emotional post-match interview, Kaizer Chiefs’ Marketing and Commercial Director, Jessica Motaung, celebrated the club's success, expressing profound gratitude to everyone who has contributed to their journey, especially the supporters.

Reflecting on a decade of transformation, she emphasized how both the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) squad and the senior team have shown significant growth and resilience.

“What a special moment—massive congratulations to the entire Amakhosi family,” she said in an interview with SuperSport TV.

“I’m incredibly proud of how far we’ve come. It’s been a full decade of transformation. Our DDC team has shown great promise, the senior side is thriving, and everything just feels aligned right now.”

Motaung took time to thank the club’s fans for their unyielding loyalty. Despite the drought of trophies, fans continued to fill stadiums, breaking merchandise records and showcasing their passion for the club.

“The way you fill stadiums, the passion, the love, the merchandise—it all shows how much this club means to you,” Motaung said.

She ended the tribute by acknowledging Dr. Kaizer Motaung Sr., the club’s chairman, and dedicated the victory to him.

“The 10th of May marks 10 years since everything changed, and I couldn’t be prouder of the journey and the people behind it.

“And lastly, to our Chairman—this one’s for you. Love you, Dad!”

Source: Briefly News