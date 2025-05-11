Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso is happy with the Brazilians' win over Stellenbosch FC in the Betway Premiership on Sunday afternoon

The Premier Soccer League giants ran riot over over the Stellies with a resounding 3-0 win at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium

The former Esperance of Tunisian manager stated what's more important to him in their match against Steve Barker's men than his team's scoring many goals

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has reacted after his team extended their lead at the top of the Betway Premiership table by defeating Stellenbosch FC at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Goals from Lucas Ribeiro, Iqraam Rayners, and Artur Sales secured a dominant 3-0 win for Masandawana over the Stellies.

Sundowns are now within touching distance of clinching the title. They need just one more point to be crowned champions or hope that Orlando Pirates fail to collect all three points against Lamontville Golden Arrows on Tuesday.

Cardoso Reacts After Sundowns’ Win Over Stellenbosch FC

Following a solid team performance, Cardoso praised the collective effort of his players, highlighting the contributions of Iqraam Rayners, Tashreeq Matthews, Lucas Ribeiro, Arthur Zwane, and Thapelo Morena.

The Portuguese manager emphasized that he is less concerned about who scores and more focused on the teamwork and fluidity of their play.

“What really matters is that we saw strong performances from Iqraam, Tashreeq, Lucas, Arthur—and even Thapelo, who made a real impact off the bench,” he told SuperSport TV.

“For me, it’s never just about who scores. I care more about how the team plays together to create those chances. If the players are working selflessly on the pitch, the goals will come.

“Lucas also played a brilliant pass to set up Rayners’ goal—that’s the kind of teamwork and spirit we’re building.

“We have ‘Ubuntu’ on our shirts for a reason. It’s about unity, playing as one, not as individuals.

“So yes, I’m always pleased when we score—but even more so when it comes from real teamwork and shared joy in how we play.”

What's next for Mamelodi Sundowns in Betway Premiership

Mamelodi Sundown are close to clinching the title as they are aiming for a single point in their next match in the league.

The Brazilians next focus would be their league fixture against Chippa United before hosting Magesi, the same team that defeated them in the Carling Knockout Cup final, at home.

Source: Briefly News