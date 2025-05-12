Popular South African recording artist Kwesta and his daughter celebrated Kaizer Chiefs winning their first trophy since 2015

The Soweto giants defeated Orlando Pirates 2-1 on Saturday, 10 May 2025, to win the Nedbank Cup, much to the delight of passionate fans such as Kwesta

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Kwesta and join in on him celebrating Amakhosi’s historic victory

Following Kaizer Chiefs’ historic Nedbank Cup victory, South African recording artist Kwesta joined thousands of Amakhosi fans to celebrate the win.

The well-known Mzansi hitmaker shared a picture of himself and his daughter wearing smiles and Chiefs sweaters following their 2-1 victory over Orlando Pirates.

South African recording artist Kwesta showed his love to Kaizer Chiefs after they won the Nedbank Cup. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images.

During a trip with his family in Dubai, Kwesta showed that he is a loving father after sharing multiple pictures of his daughter.

Kwesta and his daughter celebrate Kaizer Chiefs’ Nedbank Cup win

Kwesta celebrated Kaizer Chiefs' victory in the X post below:

Chiefs ended their decade-long wait for a title after beating Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates 2-1 after a winning goal from club captain Yusuf Maart.

The win was celebrated by thousands of fans including Kwesta and his adorable daughter, while the hitmaker shared a picture of them wearing smiles and Chiefs sweaters.

Chiefs marked their title win with a celebratory tweet on their X account:

While Kwesta celebrated Chiefs’ victory in the Nedbank Cup final, the Soweto club stunned the nation by parting ways with Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi due to their PSL struggles.

Kwesta has also returned to the local music charts after releasing a new song, Joy, with leading Mzansi vocalist Nkosazana Daughter.

Kwesta joined thousands of fans to celebrate Kaizer Chiefs' Nedbank Cup title win. Image: Oupa Bopape and Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images.

Fans celebrate with Kwesta

Local netizens reacted on social media to join Kwesta’s celebrations, saying a Kaizer Chiefs title victory is good for everybody in South Africa.

TshepoBacela was upset that Kwesta is a Chiefs fan:

“No, not him, too. We're losing good brothers.”

Stevesedi666 said Kwesta’s daughter must enjoy the moment:

“Die man obatla go bolaya ngwana ka stress Chiefs, This child will be in her 20s to witness the second trophy.”

SigmaKasiboy loves the bond:

“No DNA test needed.”

NhlakaMahhemu made a joke:

“Happy Mother's Day Kwesta.”

BlackAn65843366 loves how Kwesta’s daughter looks:

“The girl looks like a black doll.”

Paulamosopa1 is a Chiefs fan:

“Chiefs are loved, trust me.”

Fumanii_jaydon said Kwesta is having a good time:

“You dropped an album on Friday, then Saturday won a trophy😍🔥.”

Kagiso_bw celebrated Chiefs’ Nedbank Cup victory:

“Kaizer Chiefs wins, everyone is happy ✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾.”

Ndumiiso_ loves that Kwesta is a Chiefs fan:

“The Kaizer Chiefs THEORY😭😭🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

Mahenzob said Chiefs will not win again anytime soon:

“Eish. Another 10 years drought starting tomorrow 😢😢😢😂😂😂.”

Kwesta celebrates 15 years with his wife

As reported by Briefly News, South African recording artist Kwesta celebrated 15 years with his wife Yolanda Vilakazi in April 2025.

The recording artist was recently seen with his family in Dubai and had local fans swooning with sweet pictures of himself, his wife and their children.

