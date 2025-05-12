Sol Phenduka praised the Betway Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs after they beat their city rivals, Orlando Pirates, to lift the Nedbank Cup

The Podcast and Chill co-host was reacting to a video of a family recreating the moment Kaizer Chiefs lifted the Nedbank Cup trophy

Fans shared Sol Phenduka's sentiments and flooded the comments with celebration videos

Sol Phenduka showed love to a South African football club over the weekend. The Podcast and Chill co-host recently landed a gig with the club amid calls for him to be cancelled.

Sol Phenduka shows love to Kaizer Chiefs

Sol Phenduka joined fans across South Africa in celebrating Kaizer Chiefs’ Nedbank Cup win. Amakhosi defeated their city rivals, Orlando Pirates, in a Nedbank Cup final played on Saturday, 10 May.

On Sunday, 11 May, Sol Phenduka took to his verified X account and expressed how overjoyed he was with Kaizer Chiefs’ Nedbank Cup win.

Sol Phenduka also praised a heartwarming video of a family that recreated the moment the Kaizer Chiefs players collected their medals and lifted the Nedbank Cup trophy.

“The mood of the country just improved. They should update that global happiness index. Kaizer Chiefs is national pride. No matter how accomplished other teams can be. This kind of adoration is God-ordained. This is Kaizer Chiefs place in the world and nothing can ever change that,” Sol Phenduka wrote.

Netizens react to Sol Phenduka's praise

In the comments, fellow Kaizer Chiefs fans agreed with Sol Phenduka’s sentiments and shared videos of fans celebrating across South Africa. Rival fans shared mixed opinions.

Here are some of the reactions:

@DaExcutive concurred:

“The best! One team just released happiness! The country is happy! Families are united!”

@ntoshanem joked:

“Rumour has it that the rand has gotten stronger as well 🤭”

@MokwadiMo questioned:

“Which country, because I'm here and my mood has not improved?”

@Yamukela_OTF said:

“I am happy to see all this happening even though ngiyibhakabhaka. It's good for nation building.”

Sol Phenduka celebrated Kaizer Chiefs' Nedbank Cup win. Image: solphenduka

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka chills with Itumeleng Khune

Sol Phenduka has been the definition of unfazed amid the Minnie Dlamini drama.

The Diqabang hitmaker enjoyed himself when he attended the Soweto Derby. He shared a post on X showing netizens that he gets along with Minnie Dlamini’s ex, Itumeleng Khune.

Sol Phenduka was arm-in-arm with Itumeleng Khune. When he shared the photo, the Podcast and Chill co-host wrote a caption that left netizens speculating that he was taking a subtle jab at Minnie Dlamini.

Prince Kaybee disses Kaizer Chiefs

Not everyone was over the moon that Kaizer Chiefs had lifted the Nedbank Cup.

As reported by Briefly News, Sol Phenduka's entertainment industry colleague, Prince Kaybee, dissed Kaizer Chiefs.

Prince Kaybee had high hopes for Orlando Pirates following their win at the Soweto Derby on 3 May 2025. However, it was not to be as Kaizer Chiefs won the Nedbank Cup final.

Prince Kaybee had some choice words for Kaizer Chiefs, which had the club's fans on his throat.

