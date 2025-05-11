Kaizer Chiefs have been crowned the champions of the Nedbank Cup after defeating their city rivals Orlando Pirates in the final of the competition

The win extended Amakhosi's record of being the most successful club in the history of the domestic cup tournament and also ended their ten-year wait for a trophy

A sport journalist has explained how two former Sea Robbers players directly and indirectly helped the Glamour Boys win the Nedbank Cup

Kaizer Chiefs are back to winning ways as they defeated Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final, ending their ten-year wait for a trophy.

The Glamour Boys had lost their last match against Pirates in the Betway Premiership last weekend but got their revenge when it mattered most in the final.

Gaston Sirino and Yusuf Maart both found the back of the net at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, extending their record for the most titles in Nedbank Cup history.

Two Ex-Pirates Stars Helped Chiefs Win Nedbank Cup

In an exclusive chat with Briefly News, sports journalist Uche Anuma explained how two former Orlando Pirates stars played a key role in helping Kaizer Chiefs win the Nedbank Cup.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“It’s actually funny that, somehow, two former Orlando Pirates players orchestrated their defeat against Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup,” he said.

“Yusuf Maart, who scored the winning goal, was a former Pirates player and an academy graduate but didn’t make it at the club before leaving in 2020 to join Sekhukhune United.

“I’m glad he was able to end the season on a good note after being criticized by fans for his performance.

"He’s ending the season by scoring the most important goal of the campaign.”

Anuma also spoke about how former Orlando Pirates midfielder Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi indirectly helped Kaizer Chiefs win against the Bucs.

Vilakazi confirmed that he had a conversation with Mduduzi Shabalala before his superb performance against Pirates in the final.

Shabalala was one of the substitutes who improved Kaizer Chiefs' performance in the second half, starting the movement that led to Maart's goal in the closing stages of the game.

“Vilakazi was somehow involved in helping Kaizer Chiefs win, as his conversation with Shabalala motivated the youngster to have a better game in the final," he added.

"I think virtually everyone is tired of seeing Kaizer Chiefs go trophyless every season, and they were rooting for them."

Kaizer Chiefs' next focus after winning the Nedbank Cup is trying to finish in the top eight in the Betway Premiership this season, but it will be a hard task with their rivals for the position having outstanding games and being better positioned to seal the spot.

Riveiro explains why Pirates lost to Chiefs

Briefly News earlier reported that Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro explained why his team lost to Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final in Durban.

The Spanish mentor also took time to apologise to the Bucs fans after failing to beat Amakhosi for the third time this season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News