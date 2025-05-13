Kaizer Chiefs superfan Sol Phenduka backed the club’s search for a new coach by celebrating a tweet saying the club has reportedly spoken to PSL legend Pitso Mosimane

Despite them winning the Nedbank Cup, Chiefs are rumoured to be considering ending the tenure of Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi

Local netizens responded on social media to say the popular podcast host is dreaming, and there are better options than Mosimane if Chiefs decide to make the change

Popular Podcast and Chill host Sol Phenduka made his feelings clear about Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi by backing a tweet linking the club with Pitso Mosimane.

The Kaizer Chiefs superfan reacted excitedly to a tweet reportedly claiming Mosimane will become the new coach of the side that recently won the Nedbank Cup.

Sol Phenduka posed with Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune.

While the decision is yet to be made, it has come as a surprise after Nabi ended the club’s decade-long trophy drought after beating Orlando Pirates 2-1 on Saturday, 10 May 2025.

Sol Phenduka wants change at Kaizer Chiefs

Phenduka shared the news about Moismane in the tweet below:

Following their victory over Pirates, Phenduka called Chiefs the biggest club in South Africa as he joined thousands of Amakhosi faithful by celebrating the hard-earned win.

If Mosimane does replace Nabi at the helm of Chiefs, he will come with a rich history after winning 13 titles with SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Phenduka spent time with the Nedbank Cup after Chiefs won in it, according to the tweet below:

The celebrated coach has also won titles in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, while his son Reatlegile is in free-scoring form for the side’s youth teams.

Tunsian coach Nasreddine Nabi is rumoured to leave Kaizer Chiefs, with Pitso Mosimane being lined up as a replacement.

Fans disagree with Phenduka

Local netizens reacted on social media to disagree with Phenduka, saying the podcaster was wrong to back Mosimane, while others said Nabi will stay.

Grootman_100 asked a question:

“Is it true, Sol?”

15TeeJay is negative:·

“This dream won’t come true, unfortunately.”

Tuse11 backs Phenduka’s choice:

“Way to go @kaizerm_jr if we are to stop the Sundowns PSL onslaught by getting the man who started it.”

Rabelisanii said Pitso will not be a good choice:

“Pitso will not survive in Kaizer. This man is short-tempered. Chiefs need people with a stone heart.”

Lesedi30lg said Phenduka must do some research:

“Huh, you're also a victim of fake news, Sol.”

Jojo_Ntsoane said Mosimane will never coach Chiefs:

“That is the only team he won't coach. Pitso hates Kaizer Chiefs and is scared to play against Sundowns. I don't even think he will take that job. Pitso won't take any PSL job soon because of Mamelodi Sundowns. Let that sink in.”

T_asmith said Nabi is going nowhere:

“Motaung Junior said Nabi is continuing.”

DeekayMolaba sent luck:

“Good luck to you guys. I don't want him anywhere near the mighty Buccaneers!! We still wanna enjoy watch our team play good football.”

LungaBudu1 said there are better options:

“Even if this was true, there's nothing to celebrate because Pitso comes with his technical team and gonna demand top players like Nabi, management must stop being stingy.”

G_Aphane said Mosimane will be a bad choice:

“That’s a downgrade.”

