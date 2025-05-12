Nasty C Mocks Sol Phenduka After Cassper Nyovest Incident in Hilarious Video
- Nasty C had some fun with some fans, remaking the viral Sol Phenduka and Cassper Nyovest clash
- The pair's now-viral awkward encounter has had the streets buzzing, and Nasty couldn't help but recreate it
- Cassper later addressed his reasons for ignoring Sol and confirmed in a video that he did it on purpose
It looks like the Cassper Nyovest and Sol Phenduka stunt has now become a trend after Nasty C reenacted it in a hilarious video.
Nasty C trolls Sol Phenduka and Cassper Nyovest
Weeks following the awkward encounter between Cassper Nyovest and Sol Phenduka, it went from cringey to becoming a trend.
Cassper was captured in a video where a seemingly drunk Sol attempted to greet him, but was instead blue-ticked.
Nasty reenacted the incident with a man who appears to be a fan, repeatedly calling for him and gesturing for a handshake, but is then met with dead silence from the SMA hitmaker:
"Nastyolis! Nastyolis!"
Speaking on the drama, Cassper Nyovest said he intentionally ignored Sol, not because he was intoxicated, but because Podcast and Chill has been trying to interview him for some time, and he wants none of that.
Mufasa even references the viral Reason (Sizwe Alakine) drama with controversial Piano Pulse podcaster, Thakgi:
"Those guys want my attention, they want it bad. They tried, and I ignored them. They're probably hoping that one day I'll be upset and storm into their studio like (Sizwe) Alakine. Nope, I keep it moving."
Twitter (X) user rapkulture_za shared the video:
Here's what Mzansi said about Nasty C's video
Fans are in stitches and couldn't believe how Nastyolis blueticked his poor fan:
mysteriouz_ww trolled Sol Phenduka:
"Soliyolis, you will really never hear the end of this. @Solphendukaa."
LLD_Zero1Two laughed:
"Blue tick slaps harder in real life!"
vivaaartists poared:
"@Solphendukaa, look at this one here.:
Thiba_mowe trolled:
"Get a load of this man right here."
PercySyeJiyane admired Nasty C:
"I like how Nasty C reacted, we are very old now, and this Piano gang isn't well in the head.
Mmopi500yards called them out:
"These guys would do anything just to pop, this stuff is fake here in the south."
Sthabiso__ posted:
"They need to pay Sol Phenduka royalties now for the yolis."
Nasty C's baby mama opens up about hilarious encounters
In more Nasty C updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper's baby mama and girlfriend, Sammie Heavens' hilarious story.
She revealed that she has often been mistaken for Nasty C while out, and social media fans thought so too after she shared a picture of herself.
This speaks to the common perception that couples who've been together for years look alike over time, from their faces to their mannerisms:
Mack_zdaddy said:
"I mean, there is a saying that if you are with someone for a long time and y’all have kids, y’all end up looking alike."
