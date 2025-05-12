Nasty C had some fun with some fans, remaking the viral Sol Phenduka and Cassper Nyovest clash

The pair's now-viral awkward encounter has had the streets buzzing, and Nasty couldn't help but recreate it

Cassper later addressed his reasons for ignoring Sol and confirmed in a video that he did it on purpose

Nasty C reenacted Sol Phenduka and Cassper Nyovest's incident. Images: Facebook/ Sol Phenduka, Instagram/ nasty_csa, Twitter/ casspernyovest

It looks like the Cassper Nyovest and Sol Phenduka stunt has now become a trend after Nasty C reenacted it in a hilarious video.

Nasty C trolls Sol Phenduka and Cassper Nyovest

Weeks following the awkward encounter between Cassper Nyovest and Sol Phenduka, it went from cringey to becoming a trend.

Cassper was captured in a video where a seemingly drunk Sol attempted to greet him, but was instead blue-ticked.

Nasty reenacted the incident with a man who appears to be a fan, repeatedly calling for him and gesturing for a handshake, but is then met with dead silence from the SMA hitmaker:

"Nastyolis! Nastyolis!"

Nasty C reenacted Sol Phenduka and Cassper Nyovest's incident. Image: nasty_csa

Speaking on the drama, Cassper Nyovest said he intentionally ignored Sol, not because he was intoxicated, but because Podcast and Chill has been trying to interview him for some time, and he wants none of that.

Mufasa even references the viral Reason (Sizwe Alakine) drama with controversial Piano Pulse podcaster, Thakgi:

"Those guys want my attention, they want it bad. They tried, and I ignored them. They're probably hoping that one day I'll be upset and storm into their studio like (Sizwe) Alakine. Nope, I keep it moving."

Twitter (X) user rapkulture_za shared the video:

Here's what Mzansi said about Nasty C's video

Fans are in stitches and couldn't believe how Nastyolis blueticked his poor fan:

mysteriouz_ww trolled Sol Phenduka:

"Soliyolis, you will really never hear the end of this. @Solphendukaa."

LLD_Zero1Two laughed:

"Blue tick slaps harder in real life!"

vivaaartists poared:

"@Solphendukaa, look at this one here.:

Thiba_mowe trolled:

"Get a load of this man right here."

Nasty C had fans in stitches, trolling Sol Phenduka and Cassper Nyovest. Image: nasty_csa

PercySyeJiyane admired Nasty C:

"I like how Nasty C reacted, we are very old now, and this Piano gang isn't well in the head.

Mmopi500yards called them out:

"These guys would do anything just to pop, this stuff is fake here in the south."

Sthabiso__ posted:

"They need to pay Sol Phenduka royalties now for the yolis."

