Cassper Nyovest has responded to the viral video of him ignoring Podcast & Chill co-host Sol Phenduka, explaining that he has been avoiding both Sol and MacG

Fans on social media have expressed mixed reactions, with some defending Cassper for avoiding the controversial show due to past negative comments, while others claim the show doesn't need him

Despite the drama, Podcast & Chill continues to thrive with nearly 2 million subscribers, and Cassper's statement has sparked further debate about his relationship with the hosts

Cassper Nyovest has spoken out after charting trends for ignoring Podcast & Chill co-host Sol Phenduka in a trending video. The rapper finally addressed the trending video that has sparked a buzz on various social media platforms.

Cassper Nyovest addressed his viral video with radio host Sol Phenduka.



Cassper Nyovest speaks out after Sol Phenduka drama

Sol Phenduka found himself trending after his embarrassing moment with rapper Cassper Nyovest went viral. The video clip shared on X on Wednesday, 7 May 2025, shows a visibly drunk Phenduka approaching Cassper to greet him, but the Tito Mboweni hitmaker gave him a cold shoulder.

Social media users have been wondering why Cassper Nyovest snubbed Sol Phenduka. Speaking in a video shared on TikTok by @prettygalnextdoor_, Cassper Nyovest said Sol Phenduka and MacG have been wanting his attention, but he has been ignoring them.

The star also swore that he would never be a guest on MacG and Sol's controversial show, Podcast & Chill. Watch the video below:

Fans react to Cassper Nyovest's statement

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Cassper's statement. Some said the rapper was trying to revive his career by starting fake beef with the Podcast & Chill hosts. Others defended Cassper for not wanting to associate with Sol and MacG because of the negative things they had said about him on the show, including that he was now a washed-up artist and should retire from making music.

@juniorsileku said:

"Podcast and Chill don't need him, though they're too big, they're sitting on almost 2 mill subscribers, and they hosted billionaires, who is Cass to Rob Hersov?"

@user1760245858881 commented:

"Reviving old careers isn't the model for podcast and chill this year, we prefer new artists."

@user4446001082132 added:

"I like the fact that you also know there’s Podcast and Chill 😎"

@Dukes wrote:

"So everyone forgot how Podcast and Chill spoke about @R.M Phoolo now? 🤔"

@Ngwenyama 🦁 said:

"Podcast and Chill is still going strong, they don't need Cass."

@MsAnieA added:

"I love this for Cass. That podcast is very much toxic, always starting drama, nothing constructive. Keep it up, king."

@vinylcut noted:

"Ah Nyovest .... MacG bigger than you dawg... very massive... I mean wena ntjaka o ntwana compared to Podcast and Chill."

@Ayanda Situnda wrote:

"😂😂 He knows MacG n Sol will ask him serious questions.. unlike his friends."

Cassper Nyovest has explained why he ignored Sol Phenduka. Image: @casspernyovest

