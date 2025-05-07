Music producer Heavy K poked fun at Sol Phenduka, who seemingly accepted his boxing match challenge offer

The podcaster told Big Zulu to make the fight happen, but Heavy K took a moment to take a few punches on X

Sol Phenduka topped the trends list after he was seemingly ignored by Cassper Nyovest when he greeted him

Heavy K made fun of Sol Phenduka in a recent X post. Image: Oupa Bopape/Getty Images, Heavykdrumboss/Instagram

Heavy K first challenged Sol Phenduka to a boxing match, saying he would defeat him. Upon taking his offer, Sol Phenduka responded to the viral video, but he was met with a bit of trolling from the Drum Boss.

Heavy K trolls Sol Phenduka

Responding to a video where Heavy K challenged him to a boxing match, Sol Phenduka asked him if he was sure. In the video, the muso was speaking with Big Zulu, who challenged King Monada previously to a boxing match.

Phenduka told the Imali Eningi hitmaker to make the fight happen. However, as someone who is aware of what is happening on social media, Heavy K trolled Sol Phenduka with a phrase he used when he called out to Cassper Nyovest, but was ignored.

"Heal first, Soliolus. Then, I moer you afterwards."

Watch the video below:

Sol Phenduka responds after being snubbed by Cassper Nyovest

A viral video of Sol Phenduka being turned down by Cassper Nyovest landed him on the trends list.

In the clip, a seemingly drunk Sol tried to greet Cassper but ended up with an egg on his face. This is due to the constant disrespect Cassper faces at the hands of the Podcast and Chill hosts Sol Phenduka and his partner-in-crime MacG.

Just recently, the hosts said Cassper Nyovest is a has-been whose single Kusho Bani is not a hit.

"Cassper is washed. It's chai. I kid you not. People will think I'm hating, but now," MacG stated. "There is a saying in football which says, 'You must leave the football before the football leaves you.' Cassper needs to leave the mic before the mic leaves him," he added.

Mzansi reacts to Heavy K's tweet

Here are some of the reactions from peeps online:

@Picasso_DJ joked:

"Please step on his glasses because he cannot see without them. And then beat him up in the ring."

@Mdlanyoka_L replied:

"Jokes aside, I think Sol can beat Heavy K."

@ilovezizo_ said:

"Sumo wrestling style."

@TreySticko stated:

"Don’t forget Sol got Xhosa roots too. He is from Dantsane, so I would watch my mouth of I were you."

@_mashesha exclaimed:

"Sol will moer you 10 - 0!"

@PercyMaluleke said:

"I would not underestimate Soliuolus. He will win."

Sol Phenduka launches Soliano clothing line amid Cassper drama

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sol Phenduka turned his viral embarrassment with Cassper Nyovest into a business opportunity by launching a new oversized t-shirt line called Soliano.

Social media reactions to the launch are mixed, with some fans applauding his entrepreneurial spirit while others continue to joke about the incident.

