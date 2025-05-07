Sol Phenduka turned his viral embarrassment with Cassper Nyovest into a business opportunity by launching a new oversized t-shirt line called Soliano

Social media reactions to the launch are mixed, with some fans applauding his entrepreneurial spirit while others continue to joke about the incident

South African celebrities like A-Reece and Oscar Mbo have also ventured into the merch game, enjoying success with their fan bases

Sol Phenduka is turning lemons into lemonade, and we love seeing a creative star. The radio and television host charted social media trends and hogged headlines after he was filmed fangirling over Cassper Nyovest.

Sol Phenduka has launched merch after being ignored by Cassper Nyovest. Image: @solphenduka and @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka announces his new business venture

Yoh! One would have thought Sol Phenduka would take a break from social media after the cringeworthy moment with Cassper Nyovest. Social media users agreed that they suffered from second-hand embarrassment when they saw the video of Cassper Nyovest giving the Podcast & Chill co-host a cold shoulder.

In the viral video shared by @ChrisExcel02 on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, 7 May 2025, a seemingly drunk Sol Phenduka was seen trying to greet the Mama I Made It rapper, but Nyovi snubbed him. Sol has responded to the mockery, joking that he might never be able to hear the end of the story.

However, Sol Phenduka decided to capitalise on the hype and launch a merch line. The star announced on social media that he was launching a line of oversized t-shirts called Soliano. He wrote:

"BY POPULAR DEMAND. SOLIANO Oversized Tees now available."

Fans react to Sol Phenduka's latest business venture

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Sol Phenduka's launch. Many said they were still feeling embarrassed after what happened between Sol and Cassper Nyovest.

Others applauded the star for monetising the hype, while some vowed to support the Soliano brand.

@iamRTI said:

"Can you give me a free shirt so I will forget the Nyovest video?"

@TylanHart1 commented:

"You should brand another one Nyovinyovilist🤣"

@SagewaseSouthAh added:

"We stand with you and that Jesus guy during the Nyovi nyovi times 😭😭😭"

@GeorgeBeatsSA wrote:

"So the Nyoviolis was a promo? 👀 you are a genius Sol Phenduka 🏆🤣🤞🏽"

@NgomaneHebert said:

"That’s actually a reasonable price. I hope the quality is good. Will buy."

@Wahaenne wrote:

"My mom would squint at me and read it as SALVAWA 😭😂Dope t-shirts though. The site's looking good too! Well done. ❤️ 🙌🏼Now sicela esika Wingardium Nyoviyoso! 😂"

Fans have responded to Sol Phenduka's new merch. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

SA celebs who have launched merch

Several South African celebrities have launched different merchandise, and it has sold like hot cakes, thanks to their legion of fans.

Popular rapper A-Reece had the streets buzzing when he announced the launch of his exclusive merchandise collection in August 2023. Oscar Mbo also introduced his Have A Groovy Day line in July last year.

