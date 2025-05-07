Sol Phenduka sits comfortably on the trends list after a video of him interacting with Cassper Nyovest went viral

In the clip, the Podcast And Chill host was seen trying to greet Cassper Nyovest, but was given the cold shoulder

In response to another X post, a fan mocked him about the phrase he used in the video, but he laughed it off instead

Sol Phenduka was left embarrassed after Cassper Nyovest ignored him in public. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

South African podcaster Sol Phenduka was left hanging by rapper Cassper Nyovest when they bumped into each other recently.

Sol Phenduka responds to Cassper mizing him

Kusho Bani hitmaker, Cassper Nyovest, is not a fan of Sol Phenduka, and a recent video proves this. In the X clip shared by @ChrisExcel, Sol approached Cassper, who was interacting with a fan, but was ignored.

Despite tapping his shoulder numerous times to get his attention, Cassper glanced at him and stepped away. Sol declared his love to Cassper, but he was not moved.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The video quickly gained traction with people saying he is suffering for his co-host MacG's sins. In response to a fan who mocked him, Sol Phenduka laughed it off and said he would never hear the end of it.

MacG comments about Cassper being washed up

On the YouTube podcast, MacG and Sol Phenduka have made countless comments about Cassper Nyovest that did not sit well with him.

At the beginning of this year, MacG claimed that Cassper is no longer relevant, and Sol agreed with him.

"Cassper is washed. It's chai. I kid you not. People will think I'm hating, but now," MacG stated. "There is a saying in football which says, 'You must leave the football before the football leaves you.' Cassper needs to leave the mic before the mic leaves him," he added.

They said his song Kusho Bani is not a hit, as people left the venue when he sang it.

Cassper Nyovest's beef with MacG explained

The beef between the rapper and the Podcast and Chill hosts is not new. Back in 2022, when he announced his boxing match against Naak Musiq, MacG and Sol Phenduka were booked to be part of the show; however, they were pulled out at the last minute.

In a video posted by @ThisIsColbert, Sol Phenduka revealed that he texted Cassper on WhatsApp and asked whether he should attend the fight, but Cassper changed his mind.

According to Sol, Cassper replied, saying: “Oh flip, I forgot. Bro, I pulled you out because I heard something on the podcast being said about me. So I called the team and I told them I don't want you there anymore."

Sol Phenduka explained what had happened between him and Cassper Nyovest. Image: Podcast and Chill

Source: Twitter

In the past, the podcasters have made comments about Cassper Nyovest's private life, with MacG alleging that Andile Mpisane was the father of Khotso. This and many other comments are probably what caused the animosity between the two parties.

However, in 2023, MacG said he and Cassper Nyovest attended a Black Coffee show, where he apologised to the rapper for his past comments.

Cassper Nyovest responds to fallen off claims

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest responded to his haters who said that he had fallen off.

The rapper is amused by this because he is still in the game despite people saying he is washed up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News