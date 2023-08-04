Popular South African rapper A-Reece has announced that he has exclusive merchandise on the way and his fans are ecstatic

According to the pictures shared on his social media pages, the merch comprises cool hoodies and t-shirts with some of his popular statements

The rapper's fans are over the moon and can't wait for the merch to drop, some even joked that they would use grocery money to buy the merch

A-Reece has joined the long list of celebrities with exclusive merchandise. The award-winning rapper revealed he has dope clothing items coming out soon.

A-Reece announced that he has new merch on the way. Image: @theboydoingthings

Source: Instagram

A-Reece announces his new merch

A-Reece's fans are in for a treat as the star has just revealed that he has new merch on the way. The Bad Guy rapper collaborated with Mercha on the project. Mercha is a popular SA company that has worked with several industry heavyweights, including Nadia Nakai.

Taking to his official Instagram page, A-Reece announced his collaboration with Mercha, urging his fans to show him support. The star also stated that the merch is for his die-hard fans.

He said he added his name and tattoos on the designs because a lot of his fans are imitating the stunning body art. He said:

"This is not for me, it's for the fans. Fans always want something tangible to have from their favourite artist. Whether it will be a CD, vinyl or merchandise, sometimes the audio is not enough.

"This is strictly for the fans, you see it has the name over there to make it official. We also have the tattoo over here because I have noticed that a lot of people imitate this tattoo and that's crazy because it's just a tattoo. I never thought that people would do that for my sh*t, so this is all for the people."

A-Reece's fans react to his merch

The rapper's fans feel the merch was long overdue. Many said they love the merch and vowed to support it.

@magaye_19 wrote:

"I'm spending the next month without groceries for a Hoodie and T-shirt ...Food Is Temporary,A-Reece is Forever "

@papii_koko said:

"I want that deadlines one you wore at reece effect "

@originaljayjody added:

“Beware of the Underdog ❄️"

@bbanele commented:

"Bro was high while putting in tha link"

@blavckmusic said:

"Reece get your Apple Music ting sorted out, that Paradise 1.5 thing got us excited for nothing"

Source: Briefly News