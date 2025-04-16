Nasty C and his baby mama, Sammie Heavens, are now being mistaken for twins by some fans

The aspiring rapper, Sammie, took to X (Twitter) to share that a fan saw her at Woolies and thought she was Nasty C

She shared a selfie upon another fan's request, who wanted to see if she was indeed the rapper's doppelganger

Nasty C's girlfriend, Sammie Heavens, has been mistaken for the rapper. Image: Nasty_csa, Sammieheavens

Source: Instagram

The saying, once a couple remains together for a long time, they start to look alike was recently tested on a celebrity couple, Nasty C and Sammie Heavens.

Sammie speaks on fan mistaking her for bae

South African rapper Nasty C and his long-term girlfriend, Sammie Heavens, were hilariously mistaken for twins by a fan.

Sammie is Nasty C's baby mama and is also making a name for herself in the hip hop industry. She recently took to X (Twitter) after a fan bumped into her and asked if she was Nasty C.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Someone asked me if I'm Nasty C at Woolies," she said. A curious fan asked her to share a selfie to possibly prove this theory.

Does Sammie Heavens look like Nasty C?

Sammie gladly posted a selfie of how she looked at the time of the encounter with the fan.

She looked absolutely gorgeous, like she always does and appeared to have used minimal make-up.

Sammie and Nasty C have been together for more than a decade; and they started dating when they were in high school. Sammie has held the Zulu Man With Some Power rapper down throughout his rap career. They became parents for the first time in 2024 when they welcomed their son, Oliver, into the world.

Nasty C's girl, Sammie Heavens, is mistaken for his twin. Image: Nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

What fans have to say about Sammie and Nasty C

Many fans seem to agree that they do look alike.

@honchoyde

"You look like Nasty C if he sang RnB."

@theoutsid3r10

"From Sammie Heaven to Sammie Lee. How is that possible?"

@uSibongakonke_M

"Yeah, you definitely looks like Nasty C to me."

@genz002

"Close enough, drop the album."

@Mack_zdaddy

"I mean there is a saying “if you are with someone for a long time and y’all have kids…y’all end up looking alike.”

@Unathii1017

"I need to read usernames more 😭kanti uwe sammie 🤦🏾‍♂️the forget to add girlfriend?"

@makuagift01

"You must be Japanese, there's no way."

@Rihannasidenigg

"Maybe they saw you in a picture with him or something and thought you were Nasty C."

Nasty C is now an independent artist

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Nasty C announced that he is now an independent artist and is not affiliated with any record label.

The hip hop star was signed under Def Jam and Universal Music. He previously spoke about how difficult it is to break into the American music market, and how he would rather stick to local, Africa and the UK.

Nasty C promised his fans more music as he has gained more freedom and does not have to go through the admin associated with labels.

Source: Briefly News