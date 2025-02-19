Nasty C and Fans Celebrate Millions of Views For Special Song 'SMA Vol. 1'

Trail-blazing musician Nasty C is celebrating a new milestone for one of the special songs in his catalogue

Nasty C's fans, The Ivyson Army, celebrated the milestone with the musician and believe the song deserved a Grammy Award

'SMA Vol. 1' which features Nasty C's former signee Rowlene, is a deeply personal song for the rapper

Nasty C is over the moon after his special song 'SMA (Vol. 1) reached a new milestone.

Source: Getty Images

Nasty C is celebrating a new milestone for his special song SMA (Send Me Away) Vol. 1 featuring Rowlene. The I Love It Here rapper recently celebrated another career milestone for his critically acclaimed breakout mixtape Price City.

Nasty C and fans celebrate new milestone for special song

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Nasty C's fan account, The Ivyson Army shared that the musician’s song SMA (Vol. 1) had reached an impressive 56 million views on YouTube. The Ivyson Army also urged fans to keep streaming the song:

“56M views for SMA! Keep streaming this masterpiece Ivyson Army 👁V☀️”

Nasty C also celebrated the milestone on his verified X account.

In the comments section, ecstatic fans also celebrated with Nasty C with some even suggesting he should’ve won a coveted Grammy Award for masterpiece. Another section of fans asked Nasty C to consider coming to perform in their countries while others offered their services. Here are some of the comments:

@truth_wealth said:

“You finished work on this jam bro.”

@kvngsimon_ remarked:

“Should've won a Grammy for that one.”

@J2KCASSER observed:

“Bruh we deserve more views for this masterpiece!”

@Rich95851355 said:

“Can’t believe this doesn’t have a Grammy 🤦🏽‍♂️”

@originalsandro pleaded:

“Come to Angola.”

@DumboXrp offered:

“Bro, can I sell food at your Ivyson Army Tour. DM 🙏🏾🤞🏾”

What makes 'SMA (Vol. 1)' a special song to Nasty C?

SMA (Vol. 1) is a special song for Nasty C because it tells his relationship with his longtime partner and the mother of his child Sammie Heavens.

Nasty C and Sammie Heavens have had their fair share of relationship issues.

Source: Instagram

In the song, Nasty C raps about cheating on Sammie and how she stood by him when he started getting big-headed because of the fame. He started rapping about Sammie in his debut album Bad Hair, in SMA (Vol. 1) and in his second album Strings and Bling. Nasty C goes into detail and raps from his and Sammie’s point of view.

Nasty C makes SA Hip Hop history on Spotify

Meanwhile, Nasty C’s career continues to grow in leaps and bounds. The rapper, born Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, celebrated more major career milestones in 2024.

The Hell Naw rapper rewrote SA Hip Hop history on Spotify cementing his status as the leader of the new crop of artists when he became the first Mzansi hip-hop star to hit 100 million streams on Spotify.

The Zulu Man With Some Power hitmaker also achieved another career milestone globally after reaching one billion streams globally across all Digital Streaming Platforms (DSPs).

Sammie Heavens releases new music on her birthday

It seems music runs deep in the Ngcobo household. Briefly News reported that Nasty C’s baby mama, Sammie has also tried her hand at music.

She ended her music hiatus and dropped a single on her birthday in April 2024. While Sammie Heavens has released songs as a solo artist, she has yet to collaborate with her baby daddy.

