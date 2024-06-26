Reatlegile, the 13-year-old son of Pitso Mosimane, broke the scoring record at a local youth tournament

The young striker scored 23 goals in five days to not only break the record but also to get himself noticed in Mzansi

Fans took to social media to back the young striker, and others said his striking prowess came from his father, who played as a forward

Pitso Mosimane's 13-year-old son is a star in Amakhosi's youth ranks. Image: Angel Martinez/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Decorated Mzansi coach Ptiso Mosimane's 13-year-old son, Reatlegile, impressed Mzansi after scoring 23 goals in five days for Kaizer Chiefs at the Bill Stewart Tournament.

The young son of coach Mosimane impressed scouts and supporters with his scoring record, while his mother, football agent Moira, was recently seen at Naturena.

Young Mosimane steals the show

Mosimane's son broke a scoring record, according to the tweet below:

While Reatlegile continues to impress in the Amakhosi youth ranks, his father has been linked with taking over as coach of the senior side, yet his high salary demands might block the move.

Coach Mosimane has been unemployed since suffering Saudi Pro League relegation with Abha FC last season.

Fans back Reatlegile to shine

Local football fans took to social media to show their support for Reatlegile, and some said the 13-year-old is following in his father's footsteps.

McMOF55 wants Pitso to join his son:

"But why can't they hire his father?"

Lerotomaxim hopes Pitso Junior gets a chance:

"But they will keep him down there for years."

TebogoMahl84441 said it runs in the family:

"His father was also the best striker in his day. It runs in the family."

TravisRomeo10 says Mosimane's son must be given time:

"Stop with the pressure on the young man. Let him develop."

Sphesihle_mash made a prediction:

"He will not stay at Chiefs long."

Lucklove247 suggested the playing fields were not level:

"They were not marking him just because he is Pitso's son."

RabocheneS9462 called for a promotion:

"Promote the boy."

Wexa11 has high hopes:

"This boy could be what we all hope Sphelele Mthembu would have been."

Birth_Mabusela says the young star will leave Mzansi:·

"Forget this one; he is going overseas by age 15."

MondliWinston said it is all in the genes:

"Like father, like son."

Pitso Mosimane said Teboho Mokoena should leave Mzansi

As Briefly News reported, South African coach Pitso Mosimane said Mamelodi Sundowns would be wise to sell midfielder Teboho Mokoena.

Mokoena has attracted interest from overseas clubs, while Sundowns are desperate to keep hold of the star midfielder.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News