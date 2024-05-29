South African coach Pitso Mosimane confirmed his exit from Abha FC after their Saudi Pro League relegation

Mosimane's agent and wife, Moira, was seen at Kaizer Chiefs's training ground, sparking rumours of a move to Amakhosi

Fans took to social media to show their scepticism about Mosimane's switch to Chiefs, while others hope the talks were positive

Pitso Mosimane is on Kaizer Chiefs list. Image: Khaled Desouki/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Decorated South African coach Pitso Mosimane could be heading to Kaizer Chiefs after his agent and wife, Moira, reportedly met with officials at the Soweto club.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach, who suffered relegation at Saudi Arabian club Abha FC, has been linked with a move to Chiefs for months.

Pitso Mosimane confirmed Abha FC exit

Mosiamne's agent was seen at Chiefs' training ground, according to the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Mosimane confirmed his exit from Abha while Bafana midfielder said he would be keen to follow the former Sundowns tactician at Amakhosi.

Speaking after Abha's relegation, Mosimane said:

"I took a risk and came to a team at the bottom of the league, and I know that it is a difficult task, but I had hope when we get out of the danger zone three times, and my contract with Abha expires today."

Fans are sceptical

Local football fans took to social media to express their doubts that Mosimane would take over at Chiefs, while others wanted the move to happen.

Doza King wants Pitso at Chiefs

"Please, God, answer our prayers for Pitso Motsimane, amen."

B'Nani B'Nani is paying attention:

"It seems things are getting serious behind the scenes."

Topdawg Setungoane is tired of the rumours:

"What's the point of believing rumours?"

Hloniphani Fish Jr Ngwenya is pessimistic:

"The worst move if Pitso wants to go to Chiefs."

Metsi Mlangeni Metsi is doubtful:

"Tomorrow, another agent will be spending five hours at Naturena."

Kaizer Chiefs prefer a foreign coach over Pitso Mosimane

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs have placed Spanish coach Raul Caneda ahead of Pitso Mosimane in their search for a new coach next season.

The Spaniard jumped ahead of Mosimane as the Soweto club said they want a foreign coach to replace interim coach Cavin Johnson.

