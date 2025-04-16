Kaizer Chiefs superfan and actor Wiseman Mncube kept Amakhosi’s good vibes going after sharing a hilarious video celebrating their victory over Mamelodi Sundowns

The 'Shaka Ilembe' star posted a funny TikTok video after Chiefs qualified for the Nedbank Cup final on Sunday, 13 April 2025

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Mncube, saying they were eagerly waiting for him to join in on the celebrations

The good vibes from Kaizer Chiefs’ victory over Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday, 13 April 2025, reached new heights after Wiseman Mncube posted a hilarious celebration video on TikTok.

Loyal Amakhosi fans flooded social media to celebrate the win, and popular actor Mncube stole the limelight with a video that left supporters in stitches.

Wiseman Mncube showed his love for Kaizer Chiefs on TikTok. Image: wiseman_mncube.

In the video, Mncube wore a Chiefs sock on his hand and spoke about his love for the Soweto giants, following in the footsteps of fellow actor Rami Chuene.

Wiseman Mncube leaves fans in stitches

Watch Mncube's funny celebration in the video below:

Following Chiefs’ victory over Sundowns, the 35-year-old left fans in stitches as his joy in the TikTok video left him breathless and laughing from happiness.

Mncube can now look forward to a mouth-watering final against Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 10 May 2025, as Chiefs look to end their decade-long trophy drought.

In anticipation of the final, Mncube has already posted a live screening event hosted with Shaka Ilembe cast member Thembinkosi Mthembu.

Mncube posted the live screening event on his Instagram profile:

Mncube shows his love for Kaizer Chiefs

While Mncube’s love for Chiefs is undeniable, the actor has made his mark on the Mzansi film industry with roles in productions such as Uzalo and Ring of Lies.

The 35-year-old recently made headlines after donating funds to Ashley Ogle, after he apologised for making a discriminatory remark about the Big Brother Mzansi star.

Kaizer Chiefs superfan Wiseman Mncube has starred in several South African shows. Image: Wiseman_mncube.

Fans share Mncube’s love for Chiefs

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Mncube and said they were waiting for the superfan to join the fun.

LuyandaMbomvu80 cannot handle the joy:

“I resign as a Kaizer Chiefs fan, I can't handle this happiness 😭😭😅.”

Gabriella ❤️ said South Africa is blessed:

“We are blessed to have Kaizer Chiefs fans in South Africa; the most funniest people on earth 😂.”

Nonkululeko is happy:

“What a great time to be a Kaizer Chiefs fan 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🖤💛✌️✌️✌️.”

Hlexygal anticipated the video:

“Yati I have been waiting for you, I knew you were gonna post🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Zibuyile Mkhize loves Chiefs:

“They will never make me hate Kaizer Chiefs...ngizwa ngivuka nalo😂😂😂😂.”

Nelz admires Amakhosi:

“Kaizer Chiefs is bigger than Bafana Bafana 🤞🤞.”

Khabazela595 was waiting for Mncube:

“Been patiently waiting for your video 😂😂.”

MANCED27 is feeling the vibe:

“It’s good to be a Chiefs supporter vele😂😂😂😂😂.”

Shell is impressed:

“This is the most funniest Kaizer Chiefs fan I’ve ever seen 😂😂.”

Mr Nonchalant 👏 respects Mncube:

“You🥺see when we speak of a true fan. This is a true fan Wiseman😂💯💯💯.”

Wiseman Mncube lands role on Netflix series

As reported by Briefly News, South African actor Wiseman Mncube landed a role on the Netflix series, Go!

The 35-year-old is an established name in Mzansi after roles in Shaka Ilembe, Uzalo and Ring of Lies while he is a passionate fan of Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.

