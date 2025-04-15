South African actress Rami Chuene joined thousands of Kaizer Chiefs fans to celebrate Amakhosi’s 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday, 13 April 2025

Chuene shared a video celebrating the win which earned Chiefs a place in the Nedbank Cup final against Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 10 May

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Chiefs and said Amakhosi supporters are bringing good vibes to Mzansi

Actress Rami Chuene showed she is a Kaizer Chiefs fan after sharing a video to celebrate their place in the Nedbank Cup final against Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates.

Soweto giants Chiefs qualified for the domestic showpiece after beating Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 on Sunday, 31 April 2025, much to the delight of the 49-year-old celebrity fan.

Actress and singer Rami Chuene showed her love for Kaizer Chiefs after their 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns. Image: ramichuene.

Chiene shared a video on social media of local artist Valinxeba Sikhakhane singing a celebratory tune honouring Chiefs following their semi-final victory.

Rami Chuene joins in on the celebrations for Kaizer Chiefs’ victory

Watch Chuene celebrate Chiefs' victory with the video below:

Following their victory, Chuene and the rest of the Chiefs faithful hope the side can end their decade-long wait for silverware when they face Pirates in the final.

Defending champions Pirates secured their place in the final after beating Marumo Gallants 1-0 while a late Ashley du Preez strike helped Chiefs qualify.

Chuene is no stranger in offering support to her colleagues after she offered the cast of Queendom advice regarding the issue of them not being paid in December 2024.

Chiefs confirmed their victory over Sundowns on their X account:

Chuene’s love for Chiefs adds to her growing reputation as a Mzansi favourite

Besides her acting abilities, Chuene has also made her mark on Mzansi’s music scene with her singing ability and voice-over talents.

The South African favourite voiced her gratitude for her long career in the and also opened up about possible new projects to add to her long list of credited roles.

Kaizer Chiefs fans were in jubilant mood after qualifying for the Nedbank Cup final. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Local netizens are enjoying the good vibes from Amakhosi faithful

Local netizens reacted on social media to shower Chiefs fans with praise, saying the football lovers are creating a good vibe in Mzansi.

ZAMONEYM9 asked a question:

“How can we not love this team?”

ThisIsMPH_O is a Chiefs fan:

“Best team in the world!”

JoJo31 made a joke:

“We might as well go to the FIFA World Cup final 😂😂😂.”

Busi - B loves the vibe:

“Kaizer Chiefs supporters are a mood 😂😂😂❤️❤️✌🏼🖤💛.”

Vuyelwa Mantjie loves the video:

“I LOVE IT 😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Cebolenkosi enjoyed the clip:

“Not a Chiefs fan but I enjoyed this 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽.”

Betty Mokgomola is confident:

“We are cruising nicely Makhosi🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️.”

Peter Ndalamo Mudau made a prediction:

“Good luck but prepare yourself for @orlandopirates to lift that trophy 🏆.”

Lindz saw the lighter side:

“This country would be boring without Chiefs fans🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Rami Chuene laughs off mock mourning video

As reported by Briefly News, South African actress Rami Chuene laughed off a viral video of her mourning the loss of her husband.

Chuene said the person in the video was impersonating her and she was praised by local fans for her funny approach as they too recognised the clip as fake.

