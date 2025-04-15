Rami Chuene Shows Her Love For Kaizer Chiefs After Earning Nedbank Cup Final Spot
- South African actress Rami Chuene joined thousands of Kaizer Chiefs fans to celebrate Amakhosi’s 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday, 13 April 2025
- Chuene shared a video celebrating the win which earned Chiefs a place in the Nedbank Cup final against Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates on Saturday, 10 May
- Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Chiefs and said Amakhosi supporters are bringing good vibes to Mzansi
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Actress Rami Chuene showed she is a Kaizer Chiefs fan after sharing a video to celebrate their place in the Nedbank Cup final against Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates.
Soweto giants Chiefs qualified for the domestic showpiece after beating Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 on Sunday, 31 April 2025, much to the delight of the 49-year-old celebrity fan.
Chiene shared a video on social media of local artist Valinxeba Sikhakhane singing a celebratory tune honouring Chiefs following their semi-final victory.
Rami Chuene joins in on the celebrations for Kaizer Chiefs’ victory
Watch Chuene celebrate Chiefs' victory with the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Following their victory, Chuene and the rest of the Chiefs faithful hope the side can end their decade-long wait for silverware when they face Pirates in the final.
Defending champions Pirates secured their place in the final after beating Marumo Gallants 1-0 while a late Ashley du Preez strike helped Chiefs qualify.
Chuene is no stranger in offering support to her colleagues after she offered the cast of Queendom advice regarding the issue of them not being paid in December 2024.
Chiefs confirmed their victory over Sundowns on their X account:
Chuene’s love for Chiefs adds to her growing reputation as a Mzansi favourite
Besides her acting abilities, Chuene has also made her mark on Mzansi’s music scene with her singing ability and voice-over talents.
The South African favourite voiced her gratitude for her long career in the and also opened up about possible new projects to add to her long list of credited roles.
Local netizens are enjoying the good vibes from Amakhosi faithful
Local netizens reacted on social media to shower Chiefs fans with praise, saying the football lovers are creating a good vibe in Mzansi.
ZAMONEYM9 asked a question:
“How can we not love this team?”
ThisIsMPH_O is a Chiefs fan:
“Best team in the world!”
JoJo31 made a joke:
“We might as well go to the FIFA World Cup final 😂😂😂.”
Busi - B loves the vibe:
“Kaizer Chiefs supporters are a mood 😂😂😂❤️❤️✌🏼🖤💛.”
Vuyelwa Mantjie loves the video:
“I LOVE IT 😂😂😂😂😂😂.”
Cebolenkosi enjoyed the clip:
“Not a Chiefs fan but I enjoyed this 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽.”
Betty Mokgomola is confident:
“We are cruising nicely Makhosi🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️.”
Peter Ndalamo Mudau made a prediction:
“Good luck but prepare yourself for @orlandopirates to lift that trophy 🏆.”
Lindz saw the lighter side:
“This country would be boring without Chiefs fans🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”
Rami Chuene laughs off mock mourning video
As reported by Briefly News, South African actress Rami Chuene laughed off a viral video of her mourning the loss of her husband.
Chuene said the person in the video was impersonating her and she was praised by local fans for her funny approach as they too recognised the clip as fake.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Sports Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za