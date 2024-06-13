Actress, Rami Chuene recently reacted to a fake TikTok video impersonating her

The former The Queen star joked after someone claimed that she had lost her husband and was now a widow

Mzansi laughed off the bogus video and cracked jokes with Rami mourning her fake hubby

Rami Chuene was in stitches after finding out she was now a widow.

Not Rami Chuene finding out that she's a widow on TikTok! Coming from joining the cast of The Cry of Winnie Mandela, the actress joked with her followers after a bogus TikTok page claimed she had lost her husband.

Rami Chuene reacts to fake TikTok page

Rami Chuene became the latest celeb to be impersonated; this time, the fraudster wasn't asking for money, but instead claimed that the former Scandal! actress was now a widow.

This after Rami had to clear some rumours in 2021 that she had remarried.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress shared a video from a TikTok account impersonating her own. The video featured a montage of the actress' photos from happier times and a caption mourning a fake husband.

The video was posted on 2 June 2024, followed by more clips from the fraudster mourning Rami's "husband" though posting more than one man:

"Jesus, I just lost my husband now. Why me?"

Rami played along and reacted to the post, saying she didn't know she was a widow until the TikTok announcement:

"According to TikTok, I’m a widow. Tše bohloko ga di fele (The pain is never-ending)."

Mzansi reacts to Rami Chuene's video

Netizens were floored and joked with Rami about her fake predicament:

kaysongstress was stunned:

"Hebanna, so you were married all along?"

mnqobinxumalo pointed out:

"It also seems like you have more than one husband."

kgosilesego joked:

"If you need a shoulder to cry on, you know where to find me!"

asavela.brian.tupana trolled:

"Gone too soon."

sibiyanokuphila posted:

"This unemployment rate is hitting hard; people have more time on their hands."

