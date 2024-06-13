Rami Chuene Reacts to Bogus TikTok Video Mourning Her “Late Husband”: “Tše Bohloko Ga Di Fele”
- Actress, Rami Chuene recently reacted to a fake TikTok video impersonating her
- The former The Queen star joked after someone claimed that she had lost her husband and was now a widow
- Mzansi laughed off the bogus video and cracked jokes with Rami mourning her fake hubby
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
Not Rami Chuene finding out that she's a widow on TikTok! Coming from joining the cast of The Cry of Winnie Mandela, the actress joked with her followers after a bogus TikTok page claimed she had lost her husband.
Rami Chuene reacts to fake TikTok page
Rami Chuene became the latest celeb to be impersonated; this time, the fraudster wasn't asking for money, but instead claimed that the former Scandal! actress was now a widow.
This after Rami had to clear some rumours in 2021 that she had remarried.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Taking to her Instagram page, the actress shared a video from a TikTok account impersonating her own. The video featured a montage of the actress' photos from happier times and a caption mourning a fake husband.
The video was posted on 2 June 2024, followed by more clips from the fraudster mourning Rami's "husband" though posting more than one man:
"Jesus, I just lost my husband now. Why me?"
Rami played along and reacted to the post, saying she didn't know she was a widow until the TikTok announcement:
"According to TikTok, I’m a widow. Tše bohloko ga di fele (The pain is never-ending)."
Mzansi reacts to Rami Chuene's video
Netizens were floored and joked with Rami about her fake predicament:
kaysongstress was stunned:
"Hebanna, so you were married all along?"
mnqobinxumalo pointed out:
"It also seems like you have more than one husband."
kgosilesego joked:
"If you need a shoulder to cry on, you know where to find me!"
asavela.brian.tupana trolled:
"Gone too soon."
sibiyanokuphila posted:
"This unemployment rate is hitting hard; people have more time on their hands."
Lady Du's bookings phone number hacked
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Lady Du's plea to promoters after having her bookings phone number hacked.
The Amapiano sensation urged promoters not to attempt to book her until the issue was resolved.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za