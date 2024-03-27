Musical artist Lady Du encountered issues with her bookings system recently and has dealt with it

The star shared a post on Instagram and revealed that an unknown guy hacked her

The Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker also mentioned that she has found the guy who hacked her bookings system

Lady Du reveals that her booking system was hacked. Image: @ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Musician and DJ Lady Du has revealed that she changed her bookings number. This came after she had her bookings phone number hacked.

Lady Du warns promoters of potential scams

The Umsembenzi Wethu hitmaker made headlines once again after she revealed that she had encountered issues with her bookings systems.

Though the star wasn't the first celebrity to have her number hacked, she went on her Instagram page and shared this issue with her fans and supporters about an unknown guy hacking her.

The star posted screenshots of the email the guy used to scam people and promoters who wanted to book Lady Du and wrote a lengthy message that she had changed the phone number:

"Hey guys this is my new bookings number, I was hacked, we have found the guy that hacked my emails and cellphone number. I’ll deal with him myself. To promoters that fell for the trap I’m sorry. Kindly help me share this new number. Thank you @kayode_obafemi for helping me find him I appreciate you sir

"My personal assistant’s name is NOMVULA I also work with Among and Thato any other person that comes to you unless they are talking to me directly is a scam. Please help me share."

See the post below:

Many followers sympathised with Lady Du

After sharing the news, many social media users sympathised with the star:

revildrevo wrote:

"Sorry queen."

ceejay.worldwide said:

"Promoters lets make sure we are up-to-date for the sake of our reputation, let's share."

kat_la_makat responded:

"Evil people ntwana but thank God you got the guy."

lungstarzzz shared:

"And just tell them that you don't even use Capitec @ladydu_sa."

Artists falling victim to online scammers

Sadly, Thuli is not the only celeb having problems with hackers. Briefly News previously reported Mlindo the Vocalist's caution to fans and promoters about a similar issue he faced.

In a recent discovery, DJ Tira also uncovered an imposter who tried to make away with vulnerable fans' money.

