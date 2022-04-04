Lady Du has finally parted ways with her management team following a very public fallout after she accused them of taking her money

The Amapiano star alleged on many occasions that her former management team did not pay her on time and sometimes told promoters she was unavailable

Mzansi celebs and social media users took to the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker's comment section to congratulate her after she shared the official statement about terminating her contract with Managed x Thabiso (PTY) LTD

Lady Du has taken to social media to announce that she has finally parted ways with her former management. The Amapiano vocalist and the representatives of Managed x Thabiso (PTY) LTD had a very public fallout.

The star has been very vocal with the treatment she was getting from her management team. She blasted them on many occasions on social media for apparently not paying her on time and allegedly telling promoters she was unavailable while she was free. She also accused them of threatening to end her career.

Lady Du took to Instagram recently to share a statement about terminating her contract with her former management. According to ZAlebs, the singer captioned her post:

"Many thanks to the Tailormade Legal Solutions team for their assistance in freeing me from this situation that has stolen so much of my joy over the past couple of months. I cannot wait to start a new chapter and take my career to new heights."

Mzansi celebs and fans took to Lady Du's timeline to congratulate her for finally getting the break she deserves.

moozlie said:

"Love this for you!"

Kelly Khumalo wrote:

"So proud of you."

lindzriot said:

"So happy for you! Congrats! Wishing you find a caring and supportive team for the future."

nkazimulohlongwa wrote:

"PODCAST AND CHILL is waiting for you when you're ready to talk Lady Du, we love you and want to hear your story, expose them so no one else has to go through this with the same people!"

tee.man22 commented:

"Congratulations and wish you all the best."

bonga_special said:

"We are happy that you are happy."

deep_narratives added:

"We are happy you are finally free. It's about time, let's rock."

Lady Du opens case against her manager

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lady Du has again taken to social media to take shots at her manager. The Amapiano vocalist shared that she has even opened a case against her manager.

The stunner alleged that the manager, she did not name, has been stealing some of hard-earned cash. She expressed that she doesn't take exploitation lightly. In her Instagram Live, the Umsebenzi Wethu hitmaker said he has been going around asking promoters, who booked her through the allegedly crooked manager, for proof of payments.

ZAlebs reports that the star also claimed that the manager likes to threaten artists by telling them that he would work with his connections to end their careers.

